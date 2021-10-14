OHSAA weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday afternoon.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/2021HarbinReportWeek8.pdf

2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (8-0) 18.9613, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-3) 15.0748, 3. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 15.066, 4. Navarre Fairless (8-0) 14.5625, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-2) 12.369, 6. Perry (6-2) 12.3393, 7. Salem (6-2) 11.5039, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 11.4694, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 9.9836, 10. Gates Mills Hawken (5-3) 9.1086, 11. Poland Seminary (5-3) 8.6155, 12. Canton South (6-2) 8.4444, 13. Girard (4-4) 7.398, 14. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 6.6921, 15. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-4) 6.3661, 16. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 6.3205, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-4) 5.8286, 18. Struthers (4-4) 5.6184, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-6) 3.6156, 20. Pepper Pike Orange (1-7) 2.95

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (7-1) 20.2875, 2. Clyde (6-2) 16.6, 3. Van Wert (7-1) 15.9625, 4. Sandusky Perkins (6-2) 15.3375, 5. Port Clinton (7-1) 14.2938, 6. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 13.3363, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (6-2) 12.0713, 8. Wooster Triway (5-1) 11.8333, 9. Rocky River Lutheran West (7-1) 11.6974, 10. Shelby (6-2) 11.4885, 11. Wauseon (6-2) 9.975, 12. Tol. Scott (5-3) 9.9375, 13. Galion (4-4) 7.9875, 14. Huron (5-3) 7.899, 15. Rossford (4-4) 7.2719, 16. Milan Edison (4-4) 6.8375, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-3) 6.3802, 18. Bryan (4-4) 5.7375, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-5) 3.975, 20. Napoleon (2-6) 1.9931

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-0) 19.6345, 2. St. Clairsville (7-1) 17.7097, 3. New Concord John Glenn (5-2) 14.3579, 4. Carrollton (6-2) 14.1327, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 13.6329, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 10.7396, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 9.576, 8. Cambridge (5-3) 9.5421, 9. Sparta Highland (6-2) 9.5306, 10. Cols. Linden McKinley (6-2) 9.4214, 11. Heath (6-2) 9.0612, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 8.1695, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-2) 7.2077, 14. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-2) 6.9406, 15. Newark Licking Valley (2-5) 6.8628, 16. Vincent Warren (3-5) 6.7255, 17. Circleville Logan Elm (3-5) 5.7706, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-5) 5.7396, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-5) 5.4758, 20. Cols. East (3-2) 4.2231

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 20.328, 2. Eaton (8-0) 18.7879, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-0) 17.586, 4. Waverly (6-1) 15.5169, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 14.487, 6. Bethel-Tate (6-1) 13.563, 7. Germantown Valley View (5-3) 11.1818, 8. West Milton Milton-Union (7-1) 10.6625, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (4-4) 10.1696, 10. Day. Northridge (6-2) 9.1375, 11. Cleves Taylor (4-4) 8.9401, 12. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 8.825, 13. St. Paris Graham Local (4-3) 8.1685, 14. Washington C.H. Washington (3-4) 7.9091, 15. Greenfield McClain (4-3) 6.7143, 16. Waynesville (4-4) 5.6218, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-2) 5.0114, 18. Hillsboro (3-5) 4.7207, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-5) 3.95, 20. Chillicothe Unioto (2-6) 2.8229

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (7-0) 23.9526, 2. Canfield South Range (8-0) 19.926, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 17.1146, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (8-0) 15.2589, 5. Bellaire (7-1) 15.1604, 6. Ravenna Southeast (8-0) 13.8992, 7. Mantua Crestwood (4-3) 10.069, 8. Akron Manchester (5-3) 9.5729, 9. Burton Berkshire (5-3) 8.4577, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-3) 8.0521, 11. Richmond Edison (5-3) 7.9936, 12. Columbiana Crestview (3-4) 7.1688, 13. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-4) 6.4276, 14. Youngstown Liberty (5-3) 6.2734, 15. Rootstown (4-4) 5.9734, 16. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-5) 5.2957, 17. Jefferson Area (3-5) 4.7616, 18. Conneaut (3-5) 4.5764, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-4) 4.5433, 20. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.6667

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (7-0) 18.8036, 2. Elyria Cath. (6-2) 16.0128, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-1) 15.3235, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-3) 13.5625, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 12.3375, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 12.2287, 7. Richwood North Union (7-1) 12.2143, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 12.0633, 9. Kansas Lakota (6-2) 8.1351, 10. Lima Bath (5-3) 7.975, 11. Genoa Area (4-4) 7.6186, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (4-3) 7.1867, 13. Bucyrus Wynford (4-4) 5.2883, 14. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-4) 4.7429, 15. Oak Harbor (4-4) 4.0026, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-7) 3.6288, 17. Brooklyn (3-5) 3.5815, 18. West Salem Northwestern (2-6) 3.5729, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-5) 3.2532, 20. Millbury Lake (2-6) 2.2234

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (7-0) 18.2897, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) 16.8404, 3. Ironton (7-1) 16.1331, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 15.9167, 5. Wheelersburg (5-3) 13.273, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-3) 12.1667, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-3) 10.9426, 8. Portsmouth (6-2) 10.7594, 9. Minford (5-2) 9.6511, 10. Portsmouth West (4-4) 9.0213, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-2) 8.5878, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (4-4) 7.025, 13. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-2) 6.9389, 14. McDermott Northwest (4-4) 6.263, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-5) 5.866, 16. Wellston (4-4) 5.5, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (2-4) 4.4679, 18. Coshocton (3-4) 4.0985, 19. New Lexington (2-6) 3.6711, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-5) 3.0818

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (5-2) 15.25, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-0) 13.0875, 3. Springfield Shawnee (6-2) 13.0284, 4. Cin. Mariemont (6-2) 12.2375, 5. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-2) 12.1609, 6. Versailles (7-1) 11.25, 7. Reading (5-2) 10.9692, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 9.8667, 9. Brookville (6-2) 9.65, 10. Williamsburg (5-3) 8.3072, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-3) 8.0797, 12. Springfield Greenon (5-2) 7.1116, 13. Cin. Madeira (4-4) 6.9043, 14. Day. Meadowdale (5-2) 6.0143, 15. Carlisle (3-5) 5.8625, 16. Sabina East Clinton (4-4) 5.8542, 17. Blanchester (3-4) 5.3101, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-5) 3.0062, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-5) 2.4524, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-4) 1.7606

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (7-1) 14.3466, 2. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 14.273, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-1) 13.5, 4. Mogadore (6-2) 12.7735, 5. Creston Norwayne (6-2) 10.0947, 6. Brookfield (5-2) 8.1981, 7. Canton Central Cath. (3-5) 7.8731, 8. Middlefield Cardinal (5-3) 7.6401, 9. Sullivan Black River (5-3) 7.5104, 10. East Canton (4-2) 7.5, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-4) 7.4112, 12. Hanoverton United (6-1) 7.375, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-2) 6.2945, 14. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-4) 5.6192, 15. Wellington (4-4) 3.6771, 16. Mineral Ridge (3-4) 2.9958, 17. Garfield Hts. Trinity (2-6) 2.8618, 18. Newton Falls (2-6) 2.8041, 19. Oberlin (1-7) 1.8756, 20. Rittman (2-5) 1.6927

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (8-0) 16.1932, 2. Ashland Crestview (8-0) 15.2652, 3. Carey (7-1) 15.0599, 4. Columbus Grove (8-0) 14.7875, 5. Defiance Tinora (7-1) 14.1326, 6. Liberty Center (6-2) 13.7285, 7. Gibsonburg (6-1) 11.2957, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 10.154, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-1) 9.7626, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-2) 8.6504, 11. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 6.1604, 12. Bluffton (4-4) 5.1843, 13. Van Buren (3-4) 4.7898, 14. Delta (4-4) 4.3305, 15. Sherwood Fairview (3-5) 3.3875, 16. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 3.3065, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-6) 2.5657, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.02, 19. Bucyrus (2-6) 1.925, 20. Northwood (3-3) 1.9167

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 16.1623, 2. West Jefferson (8-0) 14.3801, 3. Proctorville Fairland (6-1) 14.101, 4. Galion Northmor (8-0) 13.5459, 5. Cols. Africentric (6-1) 13.2613, 6. Barnesville (6-1) 11.6261, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (7-0) 9.3701, 8. Nelsonville-York (5-3) 7.8646, 9. Worthington Christian (5-2) 7.5714, 10. Centerburg (5-2) 6.7062, 11. Lucasville Valley (4-4) 6.0425, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-3) 5.3049, 13. KIPP Columbus (5-3) 5.2434, 14. Johnstown Northridge (4-4) 4.8438, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-4) 4.7143, 16. Marion Elgin (3-5) 4.1991, 17. Fredericktown (3-5) 4.0625, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-5) 3.6315, 19. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-5) 3.1254, 20. Mount Gilead (2-6) 3.0804

Region 24 – 1. Mechanicsburg (8-0) 13.6705, 2. Harrod Allen East (6-2) 12.75, 3. Coldwater (7-1) 9.3176, 4. Arcanum (6-2) 9.1121, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-3) 7.3816, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-2) 6.3382, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-3) 6.1339, 8. Anna (3-5) 6.0125, 9. Springfield Northeastern (5-3) 5.7653, 10. Cin. Country Day (5-2) 4.8252, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-5) 3.8883, 12. Cin. Deer Park (2-6) 3.7708, 13. Chillicothe Huntington (2-5) 3.388, 14. Fort Recovery (3-5) 3.325, 15. Jamestown Greeneview (4-4) 3.2626, 16. New Paris National Trail (3-5) 2.425, 17. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (1-5) 1.6107, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (2-6) 1.5821, 19. Frankfort Adena (2-6) 1.488, 20. Casstown Miami East (2-6) 1.4625

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 17.0616, 2. Lucas (6-1) 13.4921, 3. Independence (7-1) 12.3696, 4. Dalton (6-2) 9.8712, 5. Salineville Southern (6-2) 9.8455, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-2) 9.6602, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 8.3205, 8. Lowellville (6-2) 7.5066, 9. Malvern (6-2) 7.3397, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-2) 5.7976, 11. Plymouth (4-4) 5.4579, 12. Windham (4-3) 5.1765, 13. Vienna Mathews (5-2) 4.8494, 14. Toronto (3-5) 4.0806, 15. Monroeville (3-5) 3.8492, 16. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-5) 3.5405, 17. Wellsville (3-3) 3.364, 18. Ashland Mapleton (2-5) 3.1063, 19. McDonald (2-5) 2.8571, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (1-5) 2.4015

Region 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 13.6354, 2. Edon (7-1) 12.8717, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-1) 12.6398, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-1) 9.7691, 5. McComb (7-1) 9.6256, 6. Leipsic (5-3) 7.8801, 7. Defiance Ayersville (4-3) 6.619, 8. Antwerp (6-2) 6.5729, 9. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 6.55, 10. Lima Perry (4-4) 6.548, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-3) 6.3875, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (5-3) 6.2411, 13. Spencerville (4-4) 6.025, 14. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-2) 5.9528, 15. Sycamore Mohawk (3-5) 5.8314, 16. Pandora-Gilboa (4-4) 5.1115, 17. Arlington (6-2) 4.8712, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-4) 4.3288, 19. Arcadia (3-5) 2.3839, 20. Edgerton (4-4) 2.3586

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (8-0) 14.0523, 2. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-0) 13.4048, 3. Shadyside (6-1) 12.605, 4. Howard East Knox (6-2) 10.2959, 5. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 10.112, 6. Waterford (5-2) 9.9196, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (5-1) 8.3623, 8. Caldwell (4-3) 6.5062, 9. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.3333, 10. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-3) 5.649, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-3) 4.3655, 12. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-4) 4.2038, 13. Corning Miller (3-3) 3.2568, 14. Danville (3-5) 3.1743, 15. Racine Southern (4-3) 3.1429, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-5) 2.8886, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-6) 2.8397, 18. Morral Ridgedale (3-4) 1.907, 19. Cardington-Lincoln (1-6) 1.7512, 20. Reedsville Eastern (2-4) 1.6528

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 19.2525, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 12.1875, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 10.432, 4. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1) 10.4302, 5. DeGraff Riverside (6-2) 9.875, 6. St. Henry (6-2) 9.6495, 7. New Bremen (5-3) 6.9617, 8. Fayetteville-Perry (5-3) 6.4276, 9. Ansonia (5-3) 6.3625, 10. Springfield Cath. Central (6-2) 5.2292, 11. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-2) 4.5, 12. Fort Loramie (3-5) 3.9217, 13. Lockland (3-3) 3.7928, 14. Troy Christian (4-4) 3.6385, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 3.2375, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-6) 2.7191, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-5) 2.425, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-5) 2.0624, 19. Hamilton New Miami (2-5) 1.8929, 20. Beaver Eastern (1-6) 1.6548