Vikings shut out East

WILLOW WOOD — Unfortunately for the East Tartans, Friday night not only marked a second consecutive defeat —but a second straight shutout loss.

After falling for the first time this season, a 20-0 blanking by defending Southern Ohio Conference Division I champion Northwest, the Tartans took one on the chin at Symmes Valley —a 34-0 shutout.

The loss dropped East, which won its first four games sandwiched around a pair of non-league encounters getting canceled in weeks four and five and not playing, to 4-2 —and 1-2 in the SOC I.

East’s only league victory was a 30-6 rolling of Eastern.

The Vikings scored all the points they needed for the win in the opening quarter —when Grayson Walsh ran the quarterback keeper 59 yards.

Symmes Valley added 20 more markers in the second stanza — a pair of short runs by Ethan Patterson from nine and three yards, sandwiched around a 39-yard Levi Niece jaunt.

Gavan Yates made four of five extra-point kicks, including on the Vikings’ final touchdown —a 25-yard third-quarter pass to Patterson from Walsh.

The Tartans tallied just three first downs and 33 yards rushing on 22 carries, as Austin Baughman completed 4-of-11 passes for 39 yards with one interception.

They also punted six times to the Vikings’ three.

Symmes Valley outgained East 303-72, including a 268-33 advantage on the ground.

East returns home, and returns to SOC I action, on Friday night against Green.

East 0 0 0 0 —0

Symmes Valley 7 20 7 0—34

SV— Grayson Walsh, 59-yard run (Gavan Yates kick), 1st (7-0 SV)

SV — Ethan Patterson, 9-yard run (Gavan Yates kick), 2nd (14-0 SV)

SV — Levi Niece, 39-yard run (kick failed), 2nd (20-0 SV)

SV— Ethan Patterson, 3-yard run (Gavan Yates kick), 2nd (27-0 SV)

SV — Ethan Patterson, 25-yard pass from Grayson Walsh (Gavan Yates kick), 3rd (34-0 SV)

Team Statistics

E SV

First downs 3 13

Scrimmage plays 33 44

Rushes-yards 22-33 41-268

Passing yards 39 35

Total yards 72 303

Cmp-Att-Int. 4-11-1 2-3-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-yards NA NA

Punts-Ave 6-21.7 3.33.7

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —East: Cam Justice 6-16, Dylan Fitzgerald 5-9, Leviticus Justice 5-7; Symmes Valley: Levi Niece 14-92 TD, Ethan Patterson 10-63 2TD, Grayson Walsh 9-96 TD, Jacob Cade 3-12, Caiden Mount 1-1

PASSING — East: Austin Baughman 4-11-1-39; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 2-3-0-35 TD

RECEIVING— East: Tyell Baker 1-29; Symmes Valley: Ethan Patterson 1-25 TD, Brayden Webb 1-10

Staff report

