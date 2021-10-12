Jeeps get past Pirates with late score

WHEELERSBURG — A pair of Trae Zimmerman goals and South Webster’s defense in the second half made the difference during their 2-1 win over Wheelersburg on Saturday.

The Pirates and Jeeps met at Ed Miller Stadium over the weekend after their match scheduled for Sept. 21 was postponed.

Wheelersburg won the first meeting at South Webster on Aug. 26 5-3, meaning the pair of perennial Division III district threats split their season series for the first time since 2015.

Zimmerman gave the Jeeps an early lead at the 6:12 mark of the first half, a goal that gave SW a 1-0 edge heading into the halftime locker room.

“Trae put us on the board early with a nice turn and shot from around the top of the box,” SWHS coach Corey Claxon said, afterwards. “He put a good hit on it and it got up and over their keeper and just under the crossbar. That was the only goal of the first half, but it set the tone for the game.”

Wheelersburg junior Jackson Schwamburger scored at the 55:01 mark of the contest, tying the game at a goal apiece with over half of the second half to play.

Connor Bender drew a foul in the Wheelersburg box, setting up Zimmerman with a penalty shot that he knocked through with less than five minutes to play in regulation (75:46).

The Pirates attempted just two shots on goal in the game, something Claxon credited to his team’s ability to pass the ball and limit Wheelersburg possessions.

“This was obviously a good win for us but in a lot of ways, it was about time that we caught a few breaks and the efforts paid off. I thought we settled the ball pretty well and passed it around better than we have in years past,” he said. “It doesn’t always lead to more scoring opportunities, but it helps to limit their opportunities as well.”

The win improves South Webster to 7-6-2 in the regular season (5-3-1 SOC), while Wheelersburg falls to 11-3-0.

It’s the Pirates’ second loss in SOC II play, meaning that Minford has clinched the outright league championship.

Wheelersburg will travel to face the Falcons on Thursday (Oct. 14) at 7 p.m. in both teams’ final regular-season game.

South Webster traveled to Northwest on Tuesday, looking for another win in league play.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

