Titans return, shut out Eagles

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans returned to the field Friday night, returned to the friendly confines of Spartan Municipal Stadium, and once again returned to their 2021 winning ways.

That’s because the Titans blanked the young Eastern Eagles 52-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I affair, as Notre Dame was playing its first game in two weeks — the most recent being a narrow 26-20 loss against defending SOC I champion Northwest.

The Titans’ SOC I road show against Green, which was set to open October, was canceled by the Bobcats —but Notre Dame decided to opt out from finding a non-league opponent to play.

The Titans are now 6-1 and 1-1 in the league, and have a huge road matchup at undefeated Symmes Valley (7-0, 2-0 SOC I) this week.

Against Eastern, the Titans tallied 20 first-quarter points and 19 second-stanza markers —meaning the 39-0 halftime lead led to the second half being played with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule.

Of those 52 points, Dylan Seison —who rushed for two touchdowns, caught the only Titan touchdown pass and made four extra-point kicks, scored all but 30.

He had a 15-yard TD reception from Wyatt Webb with 2:12 to play in the opening quarter, which basically put the game out of the Eagles’ reach at that point.

He then sprinted 82 and 79 yards for second and third-quarter touchdowns, giving him a massive 192 yards on only five carries for the game.

Cody Metzler had a pair of 2-yard scoring runs, and ended up with 91 rushing yards.

Beau Hobbs had two TD runs as well —with a one-yard dive only a minute and 19 seconds in, and a 36-yarder exactly a dozen minutes and four seconds later.

Metzler (91 yards), Hobbs (76) and Gavin Hart (30 yards) all carried six times apiece, as senior Matt Boldman —only 15 seconds into the fourth quarter —ended the scoring with a four-yard plunge.

The Titans tallied 30 total rushes for 407 yards, as Webb completed 4-of-5 passes for another 94.

Seison (53 receiving yards) and Metzler (41 receiving yards) caught two passes apiece.

Defensively, Notre Dame allowed just 30 rushing yards on 21 carries, forced the Eagle to punt six times, and only amount 89 total yards.

The contest marked Senior Night activities at Notre Dame —with Boldman, Hobbs and Jarren Edgington all honored.

* * *

Eastern 0 0 0 0 —0

Notre Dame 20 19 7 6 —52

ND— Beau Hobbs, 1-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 10:41, 1st (7-0 ND)

ND — Cody Metzler, 2-yard run (kick failed), 6:40, 1st (13-0 ND)

ND — Dylan Seison, 15-yard pass from Wyatt Webb (Dylan Seison kick), 2:12, 1st (20-0 ND)

ND— Beau Hobbs, 36-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 10:37, 2nd (27-0 ND)

ND — Dylan Seison, 82-yard run (kick failed), 8:07, 2nd (33-0 ND)

ND — Cody Metzler, 2-yard run (run failed), 4:20, 2nd (39-0 ND)

ND — Dylan Seison, 79-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 5:29, 3rd (46-0 ND)

ND — Matt Boldman, 4-yard run (kick failed), 11:45, 4th (52-0 ND)

Team Statistics

E ND

First downs 7 10

Scrimmage plays 37 35

Rushes-yards 21-30 30-407

Passing yards 59 94

Total yards 89 501

Cmp-Att-Int. 5-16-2 4-5-0

Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-28 5-50

Punts-Ave 6-34.1 1-32

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Eastern: not available; Notre Dame: Cody Metzler 6-91 2TD, Beau Hobbs 6-76 2TD, Gavin Hart 6-30, Dylan Seison 5-192 2TD, Matt Boldman 3-13 TD, Brody Coleman 1-4, Wyatt Webb 1-3, Myles Phillips 1-1, Eugene Collins 1-(-3)

PASSING — Eastern: not available; Notre Dame: Wyatt Webb 4-5-0-94 TD

RECEIVING— Eastern: not available; Notre Dame: Dylan Seison 2-53 TD, Cody Metzler 2-41

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_ND_logo-3-.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved