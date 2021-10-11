Falcons shut out, roll Oaks

MINFORD — When the Minford Falcons (5-2) had the ball in Friday’s meeting with Oak Hill in SOC II play, they made the most of it.

In only 22 plays from scrimmage, Minford picked up 12 first downs and scored six offensive touchdowns — routing the visiting Oaks 48-0 and winning their second consecutive game.

Senior quarterback Devin Parker began the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown run, followed by a Myles Montgomery made extra point at the 11:37 mark of the first period.

Trenton Zimmerman returned an Oaks’ punt 72 yards later in the period, putting the Falcons up 14-0 with 6:40 to play in the first.

Zimmerman caught a pair of touchdowns from Parker before the first half ended — passes of 21 and 35 yards to make it 28-0 Minford going into the halftime break.

Jeffrey Pica’s 29-yard touchdown run with 6:56 to play in the third quarter made it 35-0 Falcons, and began the enforcement of the OHSAA’s running-clock rule.

Pica was the Falcons’ leading rusher, carrying six times for 100 yards even.

Ethan Connally caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Parker minutes later for the senior’s third touchdown toss of the game.

Connally finished the game with a pair of receptions, totaling 43 yards.

To cap the win, Mason Book scored a rushing touchdown from five yards out to give Minford a 48-0 lead with 9:33 to play.

The Falcons’ defense contained the Oaks’ rushing attack, limiting their production to 153 yards on 59 carries for a 2.6 yards per carry average.

Parker completed six of his eight passes for 132 yards —three of which went to Zimmerman for 78.

Minford will travel to Waverly on Friday night, before hosting Valley in their regular-season finale and final home game in SOC II play.

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 —0

Minford 14 14 14 6 —48

M— Devin Parker, 52-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 11:37, 1st (7-0 M)

M — Trenton Zimmerman, 72-yard punt run (Myles Montgomery kick), 6:40, 1st (14-0 M)

M — Trenton Zimmerman, 35-yard pass from Devin Parker (Myles Montgomery kick), 4:09, 2nd (21-0 M)

M— Trenton Zimmerman, 21-yard pass from Devin Parker (Myles Montgomery kick), :49, 2nd (28-0 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 29-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 6:56, 3rd (35-0 M)

M — Ethan Connally, 9-yard pass from Devin Parker (Myles Montgomery kick), 4:41, 3rd (42-0 M)

M — Mason Book, 5-yard run (run failed), 9:33, 4th (48-0 M)

Team Statistics

OH M

First downs 16 12

Scrimmage plays 67 22

Rushes-yards 59-153 14-188

Passing yards 25 132

Total yards 178 320

Cmp-Att-Int. 3-8-0 6-8-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 2-19 3-10

Punts-Ave NA NA

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Oak Hill: not available; Minford: Jeffrey Pica 6-100 TD, Devin Parker 2-51 TD, Sean Vaughn 1-13, Mason Book 2-10 TD, Trenton Zimmerman 1-9, Colin Parker 1-9, Ethan Connally 1-(-4)

PASSING — Oak Hill: not available; Minford: Devin Parker 6-8-0-132 3TD

RECEIVING— Oak Hill: not available; Minford: Trenton Zimmerman 3-78 2TD, Ethan Connally 2-43 TD, Garrett Koverman 1-11

