West runs away from Valley

LUCASVILLE — A pair of touchdown receptions by Jeffery Bishop in the minutes before halftime helped give the West Senators the separation they needed to top Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Friday night.

Bishop snagged receptions of 30 and 27 yards from junior quarterback Mitchell Irwin after the league rivals battled to a 14-14 tie through the first 15 minutes of play.

In the second half, touchdown runs by Ryan Sissel and Mason Parker gave West a healthy lead while their defense pitched a second-half shutout.

Sissel led all rushers with 223 yards on 23 carries, as his scoring runs of 13 and 65 yards pushed the Senators ahead by three possessions.

West gained 493 yards of total offense on 54 plays from scrimmage, nearly tripling the yardage of the Indians for the contest (166).

Both teams had a turnover via interception in the air, but the majority of their plays were rushing attempts.

Irwin threw three touchdown passes in the win, the first coming on a 35-yard reception by Ashton Klaiber to give West a 14-7 lead with 11:54 to play in the second quarter.

Irwin completed nine of his 14 passes for 154 yards, with Bishop making four receptions for 62 yards and Klaiber three for 42.

George Arnett scored on a 17-yard rushing touchdown with 1:50 left in the first period to cut the Senators’ lead to 8-7.

Colt Buckel’s 37-yard touchdown catch on a pass by Carter Nickel and Chase Ruby’s made point-after attempt tied the game at 14-all with 9:32 left in the first half.

Buckle had four catches for 89 yards for the Indians.

West (4-4) will host Oak Hill at Valley on Saturday (Oct. 16), while the Indians (4-4) welcome SOC II leader Wheelersburg to Lucasville on Friday.

West 8 18 12 6—44

Valley 7 7 0 0 —14

W— Mitchell Irwin, 2-yard run (Jeffery Bishop pass from Mitchell Irwin), 5:05, 1st (8-0 W)

V — George Arnett, 17-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 1:50, 1st (8-7 W)

W — Ashton Klaiber, 35-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (run failed), 11:54, 2nd (14-7 W)

V— Colt Buckle, 37-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), 9:32, 2nd (14-14 tie)

W — Jeffery Bishop, 30-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (run failed), 6:59, 2nd (20-14 W)

W — Jeffery Bishop, 27-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (run failed), :49, 2nd (26-14 W)

W — Ryan Sissel, 13-yard run (pass failed), 8:12, 3rd (32-14 W)

W — Ryan Sissel, 65-yard run (run failed), 4:47, 3rd (38-14 W)

W — Mason Parker, 80-yard run (kick failed), 5:08, 4th (44-14 W)

Team Statistics

W V

First downs 19 9

Scrimmage plays 54 42

Rushes-yards 40-339 31-69

Passing yards 154 97

Total yards 493 166

Cmp-Att-Int. 9-14-1 7-11-1

Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-50 2-15

Punts-Ave 2-28.5 2-53

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —West: Ryan Sissel 23-223 2TD, Mason Parker 2-113 TD, Brandon Barfield 6-22, Jeffery Bishop 3-9, Mitchell Irwin 5-(-24) TD, Team 1-(-4); Valley: Carter Nickel 12-36, George Arnett 7-25 TD, Chase Morrow 7-7, Zach Whitt 2-(-2), Aiden Waughtel 1-7, David Dunlap 1-(-1), Team 1-(-3)

PASSING — West: Mitchell Irwin 9-14-1-154 3TD; Valley: Carter Nickel 7-11-1-97 TD

RECEIVING— West: Jeffery Bishop 4-62 2TD, Ashton Klaiber 3-42 TD, Cole Tipton 1-35, Brandon Anderson 1-15; Valley: Colt Buckle 4-89 TD, Chase Morrow 3-8

Staff report

