SSU men fall to UT Southern

The Shawnee State men’s soccer program ook on UT Southern in Friday night’s conference match-up. Despite conceding 2 early goals in the 3-0 loss, the Bears were able to battle back to provide multiple chances for themselves. The Bears battled for 70 minutes, with strong defensive and offensive efforts by Thierry van den Bergh and Bram Voskuilen, to hold the scoreline, before allowing the final goal of the night. The Bears created many offensive chances for themselves, from Kevin de Lange, Joao Toledo, and Nathan Ewing, despite being unable to convert them into a goal.

UT Southern started the night off strong with two offensive corners, but neither were able to be put past Bas Markus. In the 6th minute, UT Southern’s Alejandro Blanco was able to slide a goal past Markus, which was assisted by Mario Lopez. Immediately from the restart UT Southern applied pressure to win themselves 2 more corners, which were unsuccessful. Within the 7th minute, UT Southern’s Manuel Santos was able to play a ball through Shawnee’s back line to find Mario Lopez, who was able to convert the chance into a goal. The Bears were able to respond with two consecutive corners, but were unable to find the back of the net. Thierry van den Bergh saw his first chance of the night in the 21st minute, which was saved by Southern’s goalkeeper Ajay Murray. In the following 10 minutes both teams traded multiple fouls, giving each other attacking chances that did not result in a goal for either team. In the 26th minute the Bears would foul UT Southern to give them another attacking opportunity. The cross into the box found Mario Lopez, but was sent wide. In the last play of the half, Kevin de Lange would find himself in a shooting opportunity, but was placed just wide right.

UT Southern started the second half strong again with two consecutive corners, both of which were claimed by Bas Markus. Southern would give two more fouls to give the Bears possession. A corner kick taken by Thierry van den Bergh found the head of Bram Voskuilen, but was sent just wide. In the 78th minute the Bears would see their next chance to get on the score sheet, where Joao Toledo would put a shot on goal, but it was saved and pushed out by Murray. The corner kick was taken by Thierry van den Bergh, who was able to find Nathan Ewing in the box to put a shot on goal, but was saved off of the goal line by UT Southern defenders. UT Southern responded quickly in the 80th minute with a through ball from Tiago Lopes to Mario Lopez, who was able to finish in a one on one situation against Bas Markus. The Bears would fight off 3 more shots from UT Southern to finish the game, which were saved by Bas Markus.

The Bears will be back in action on Sunday, October 10th, as they take on Cumberland University (TN) in their next Mid-South Conference match-up. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30pm at the Shawnee Turf.

For more information on game schedules or live streaming, please visit ssubears.com. You can also follow the Men’s program on Instagram (ssu_mens_soccer) and Twitter (SSU_Mens_Soccer).