Eight from Scioto County qualify for tennis districts

PORTSMOUTH — Eight Scioto Countians will be participants in next week’s Division II Southeast District girls tennis tournament.

The top six qualifying singles and doubles teams from Tuesday and Wednesday’s sectional tournaments held at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University, respectively, earned their place to compete for a trip to the state tournament.

In the doubles tournament, Wheelersburg’s Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney defeated their teammates Isabella Hamilton and Maria Nolan in the finals match (3-6, 6-1, 7-5). By doing so, Jolly and Janney will earned the No. 1 qualifying spot out of six qualifying teams, while Hamilton and Nolan earned a second-place finish.

Notre Dame’s Mollie Creech and Savanah Holtgrewe defeated Waverly’s Thacker and Armstrong in the 5th place match (6-2, 6-2) to themselves earn a district qualifying spot. Thacker and Armstrong qualified as the 6th-place team.

Third andf ourth place in the doubles tournament belonged to Logan Elm’s Clouse/Gaskin and Logan Elm’s Bennington/Anderson, respectively.

South Point’s Riley defeated Athens’ Chen in the singles tournament finals and advanced to the district tournament as the top-two seeds.

Notre Dame’s Kat Nelson defeated Minford’s Addy Akers (6-3, 6-0) in the third place match, as both earned the opportunity to compete in next week’s district tournament.

Waverly’s Smith and Barker played one another in the fifth place match and Smith (6-1, 1-6, 7-6) narrowly edged her Lady Tiger teammate for the higher qualifying spot.

The Division II district tournament, being combined with the East District, will to the Division II state tournament in Mason. Two singles players and two doubles teams from the respective tournaments will advance to state.

Minford's Addy Akers earned the No. 4 qualifying spot as a singles player for next week's Division II Southeast District tennis tournament. Notre Dame's Kat Nelson earned the No. 3 qualifying spot as a singles player for next week's Divison II Southeast District tennis tournament. Wheelersburg's (L-R) Isabella Hamilton, Maegan Jolly, Emily Janney, and Maria Nolan qualified for next week's Division II district tournament as the top two doubles teams.

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

