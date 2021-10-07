Pirates, Falcons compete in district

WILLIAMSPORT — While Wheelersburg and Minford came up short in their quests for state tournament berths, another Southern Ohio Conference individual will be still swinging away next week.

That’s because Oak Hill senior Kameron Maple, on Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club, captured match medalist honors by firing a smooth two-over-par 74 —and punched his state golf tournament ticket by winning the Southeast District Division II individual championship.

In fact, it marks the second consecutive season that the Division II district champion has hailed from the SOC — while shooting a 74 in the process.

Last year, that was Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault, who played in the state golf tournament the following week at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

This year, Maple’s medalist honors featured a 36 on the Crown Hill front side and a 38 on its back — as he actually edged out Fairland junior Landon Roberts (75) by a single front-side stroke.

Only the district team champion, and top individual not on that championship club, qualify for the state meet —which will take place next weekend (Oct. 15-16) this season at NorthStar Golf Club near Sunbury.

Maple is a multi-time district tournament qualifier, and finally won the 18-hole event in his senior year.

Maple joins Valley freshman Cameron Phillips, the Southeast District Division III champion, as state tournament qualifiers from the SOC.

Rounding out Wednesday’s top-five individuals were Roberts’ Fairland teammate Jeremiah Fizer and Unioto’s Charlie Lewis with 77s —as Owen Mault, the Wheelersburg freshman, fired a 40 and a 38 for a solid 78.

Speaking of the Pirates, they placed third as a team behind Ohio Valley Conference rivals Gallia Academy and Fairland, as the Blue Devils repeated as district champions —and the Dragons as runners-up.

Gallia Academy, the only team of 10 whose four counting scores were within four shots of one another, amassed a team total of 324 — as Hunter Cook, who was sixth, was the lowest Blue Devil with a 79.

The others all carded an 80, an 82 and an 83 —as the Blue Devils (341 in 2020) improved their team tally from a year ago by 17 shots.

Fairland’s 337 edged the Pirates’ 343, as Wheelersburg was paced by Mault’s 78 —before an 87 (43-44) by Eli Hall, 89s by Isaac Bockway (46-43) and Chris Hamilton (45-44), and a 92 (43-49) by Brady Gill.

That particular Pirate foursome were all sophomores.

Minford, meanwhile, finished eighth with a 359 —having actually tied Circleville with that score, but losing out on seventh on the tiebreaker.

Only 20 strokes separated the third thru ninth-place teams, which were Wheelersburg (343), Unioto (346), Fairfield Union (350), Piketon (351), Circleville (359), Minford (359) and Washington Court House (363).

Alexander rounded out the 10-team field for a 394.

The four of five lowest individual scores count towards the team total —as all 10 teams fielded five players apiece.

The Falcons featured four seniors, three of which —Caleb Stockham with an 87 (41-46), Dillon Osborne with an 88 (43-45) and Reece Lauder with an 89 (40-49) —all turned in totals in the upper 80s.

The Falcons’ fourth counting card belonged to junior Matthew Justice with a 95 (47-48), as senior Kaden Kelley’s 105 (55-50) was the non-counting fifth score.

Stockham and Hall, individually, tied for 20th with two others —out of 60 total golfers.

Maple’s Oak Hill teammate, and fellow senior Dylan Collins, clubbed a pair of 43s for an 18-hole 86.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Oak Hill senior Kameron Maple captured medalist honors and the Southeast District Division II boys golf individual championship on Wednesday with a 74 at Crown Hill Golf Club. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_OH-Maple-.jpg Oak Hill senior Kameron Maple captured medalist honors and the Southeast District Division II boys golf individual championship on Wednesday with a 74 at Crown Hill Golf Club. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Oak Hill’s Maple is medalist

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved