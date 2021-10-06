FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 5
Volleyball
Portsmouth 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-13)
South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-11)
Northwest 3, West 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22)
Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17)
Waverly 3, Valley 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-18)
Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-8)
Symmes Valley 3, Clay 1
Green at Western
Boys Soccer
Valley 8, Clay 0
Ironton St. Joseph 3, New Boston 1
Minford 2, South Webster 0
Northwest 9, West 0
Wheelersburg 7, South Point 1
Chesapeake 2, Portsmouth 0
Alexander 7, Waverly 1
Girls Soccer
Minford 2, Ironton St. Joseph 0
Rock Hill 3, Wheelersburg 1