FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 5


Volleyball

Portsmouth 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-13)

South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-11)

Northwest 3, West 0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22)

Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17)

Waverly 3, Valley 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-18)

Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-8)

Symmes Valley 3, Clay 1

Green at Western

Boys Soccer

Valley 8, Clay 0

Ironton St. Joseph 3, New Boston 1

Minford 2, South Webster 0

Northwest 9, West 0

Wheelersburg 7, South Point 1

Chesapeake 2, Portsmouth 0

Alexander 7, Waverly 1

Girls Soccer

Minford 2, Ironton St. Joseph 0

Rock Hill 3, Wheelersburg 1

