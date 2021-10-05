Area runners compete in PHS/SSU CC invite

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A less than two-second time frame separated Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam and Northwest senior Kailan Marshall in the high school boys race at Saturday’s Portsmouth HS/Shawnee State Cross Country Invitational.

Putnam (16:19.22) took home a first-place finish, edging Marshall (16:21.06) at the Earl Thomas Conley designed course.

Rock Hill placed first as a team behind top-10 points finishes from Connor Blagg (5th), Sam Simpson (7th) and Dylan Griffith (9th).

Wheelersburg’s David Brown (18:00.09) finished in 6th-place overall for the 7th-place Pirates.

South Webster finished in 9th place as a team in the boys race — with Caden Conley (19:22.22) as the Jeeps’ top finisher at 15th.

The Lady Jeeps’ cross country team took the top-place finish in the high school girls race, placing each of their six competitors in the top-22 who earned team points.

Marley Kreischer was South Webster’s top runner, placing fourth (21:41.47), while Kate Mantell (9th, 22:14.38) and Ali Newman (12th, 23:09.62) were among the top finishers.

Wheelersburg placed fourth as a team, seeing top-1o points finishes from Amanda Salmons (10th, 22:26.47) and Kylie Marsh (16th, 23:23.31).

Full results from Saturday’s PHS/SSU CC Invite can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/cc/portsmouth-shawneestate/2021/

Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left) and Northwest senior Kailan Marshall (right) compete during Saturday’s Portsmouth HS/Shawnee State CC Invitational. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Putnam-Marshall-_-PHS-INV-1.jpg Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left) and Northwest senior Kailan Marshall (right) compete during Saturday’s Portsmouth HS/Shawnee State CC Invitational. Courtesy of Mohawk Media

Staff Report

