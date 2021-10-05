Valley’s Phillips state golf bound: Freshman scores 4-under to win D-III district

McDERMOTT — By recording his third consecutive standard-setting round, Valley freshman Cameron Phillips earned the Southeast District’s lone Division III state-qualifying spot for an individual at next week’s state golf tournament in Columbus.

During Monday’s D-III district tournament at Scioto County’s own Elks Country Club, Phillips was the lone golfer to tie or break par in either of his nine hole half-rounds.

His 4-under (68) was the best in the tournament by at least six strokes, as he earned his first — and likely not his last — place in the D-III state golf tournament next week.

By his own standards, there were things Phillips believes he could have done to trim his score down even further below par.

However, his performance makes him the first golfer from Valley since the 2003 and 2004 fall seasons to qualify for the state golf tournament.

“I felt like I hit the ball pretty good, but I couldn’t make any putts. I chipped pretty well in some of my approach shots,” Cameron Phillips said. “Being familiar with the course and playing there for SOC and over the weekend helped.”

“He didn’t putt as well as he did last round, but that’s the thing with golf,” Tyson Phillips, the Valley golf coach said of his son’s round. “One thing will come and one thing will go. Today his iron game really stood out; he hit a lot of quality shots five or six feet from the hole.”

In 2003, Valley’s A.J. Phillips recorded a two-day score of 165 and the following year, the Indians’ golf team placed 11th with Phillips again leading the way — by improving his score to 159.

Cameron Phillips was one of only two underclassmen in Monday’s tournament to finish in the top-10, along with Belpre’s Carson Moore, who finished fifth (80).

South Webster’s golf team earned a qualifying spot for the district tournament at last week’s sectional at Franklin Valley.

The Jeeps placed 6th overall, and were led by senior Gavin Baker’s team-low 10-over (82) round.

Senior Cam Carpenter’s 14-over (86), junior Riley Burnett’s 18-over (90), and senior Brady Blizzard’s 28-over (100) helped contribute to South Webster’s team score of 358.

Manchester earned the Southeast District’s D-III qualifier spot with its team score of 330, edging Southern Hills Athletic Conference rival North Adams by a single stroke (331).

Manchester’s Daulton McDonald was the runner-up to Phillips, recording a two-over (74) in his final district tournament.

When he travels to Columbus next week, Phillips said he’s hoping to not only play, but win the D-III state championship.

The freshman will be afforded a practice round on Thursday (Oct. 14), before he and the other qualifying golfers from around the state begin their championship rounds on Thursday and Friday (Oct. 15-16).

Similarly to Valley’s Phillips who qualified in 2003, Cameron will be competing at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

“That was the goal going into the season, to able to qualify for the state championships and bring the title home to Lucasville,” Tyson Phillips said. “I think he only played three of four matches during the high school season so we could prepare for tournament play, prepare for next week.”

“Going to go up there and try to win it,” Cameron Phillips said. “It was a goal to try and make it there, excited to go and compete for a state championship.”

For a full list of results from the 2021 Division III Southeast District boys golf tournament, please visit https://www.baumspage.com/golf/dist/3/boys/se/elks/2021/

South Webster senior Gavin Baker attempts a putt at Hole No. 3 at The Elks Country Club during the 2021 Division III district golf tournament. Valley freshman Cameron Phillips won Monday's Division III district golf tournament with a 4-under (68) round at The Elks Country Club.

Freshman scores 4-under to win D-III district

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

