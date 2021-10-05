Posted on by

FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 2 & 4


photo

FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 2

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, North Adams 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-10)

Northwest 3, Eastern 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-16)

New Boston 3, Clay 1

Valley at Northwest. ppd.

Boys Soccer

Clay 3, West 0

Wheelersburg 4, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Alexander 7, South Webster 4

FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 4

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-12)

Rock Hill at Portsmouth, ppd.

Waverly at West

Green at Coal Grove

North Adams at Western

River Valley at Oak Hill

Boys Soccer

Ironton St. Joseph 4, Chesapeake 2

Girls Soccer

Northwest 4, West 0

Ironton St. Joseph 9, Chesapeake 0

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-4.jpeg