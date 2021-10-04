Pirates pitch 45-0 shutout of Oaks

OAK HILL —Now this was Wheelersburg working — and winning — in all three phases.

That’s because Braxton Sammons went a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points plus a field goal, the defense pitched a shutout spearheaded by two interception returns for touchdowns, and the offense executed to the tune of 243 yards and no turnovers —all in the Pirates’ 45-0 blanking of Oak Hill on Friday night inside Oak Hill’s Davis Stadium.

Simply put, the Pirates played well from first kickoff to final whistle —all while tuning up for their sizzling Southern Ohio Conference Division II showdown against undefeated and visiting Waverly this week.

The Pirates are now 4-3 and 2-0 in the SOC II — as are the defending division champion Tigers, part of 6-0 overall.

Waverly won over Wheelersburg by a single point (36-35) in overtime a year ago at Waverly’s Raidiger Field, as the two will rematch on Friday night at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg.

The Oaks, which have now been shut out in three games and have scored just 40 points all season, fell to 1-6 —and 0-2 in the SOC II.

The Pirates scored 31 first-half points, played the entire second half with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule in effect, and led by at least 31 points for the game’s final 29 minutes and 49 seconds.

In the opening quarter, Eli Swords from 45 yards and Landon Hutchinson from 21 yards both returned interceptions for touchdowns —sandwiched around Swords scoring on a three-yard run.

The Pirates put up 10 more markers in the second stanza —with Eli Jones hooking up with Carson Williams for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and Sammons making a 35-yard field goal.

In the second half, the Lattimores —with Eric from 10 yards out in the third quarter and Derrick from a yard away early in the fourth —had short touchdown runs.

Sammons — who punted just once for 32 yards — also caught a 17-yard pass from Bryson Stamper, while Jones completed 5-of-12 passes for 63 yards.

Swords led in rushing yards with 33, as Derrick Lattimore —returning from injury suffered in the season opener —added eight carries for 24 yards.

As a team, Wheelersburg ran 28 times for 163 —and held a 15-6 advantage in first downs.

All 69 of the Oaks’ yards came on 38 rushing attempts —as they didn’t complete any of their seven passes.

Wheelersburg will host Waverly on Friday night in that SOC II tilt at 7 p.m.

* * *

Wheelersburg 21 10 7 7 —45

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 —0

W — Eli Swords, 45-yard interception return (Braxton Sammons kick), 7:04, 1st (7-0 W)

W — Eli Swords, 3-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 3:53, 1st (14-0 W)

W — Landon Hutchinson, 21-yard interception return (Braxton Sammons kick), 2:52, 1st (21-0 W)

W— Carson Williams, 22-yard pass from Eli Jones (Braxton Sammons kick), 8:39, 2nd (28-0 W)

W — Braxton Sammons, 35-yard field goal, 5:49, 2nd (31-0 W)

W — Eric Lattimore, 10-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 8:33, 3rd (38-0 W)

W — Derrick Lattimore, 1-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 10:43, 4th (45-0 W)

Team Statistics

W OH

First downs 15 6

Scrimmage plays 42 45

Rushes-yards 28-163 38-69

Passing yards 80 0

Total yards 243 69

Cmp-Att-Int. 6-14-0 0-7-2

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 2-15 0-0

Punts-Ave 1-32 6-29.5

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Wheelersburg: Eli Swords 6-33 TD, Eric Lattimore 2-26 TD, Derrick Lattimore 8-24 TD, Creed Warren 4-22, Jackson Willoughby 2-22, Casey Doerr 1-17, Eli Jones 3-15, Bryson Stamper 1-4, Landon Hutchinson 1-0; Oak Hill: Nate Clutters 18-29, Masen Saunders 7-17, Aidan Hall 5-12, Austin Crosby 3-8, Andy Meldick 1-3, Max Gentry 3-2, Darrick Boggs 1-(-2)

PASSING — Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 5-12-0-63 TD, Bryson Stamper 1-2-0-17; Oak Hill: Darrick Boggs 0-7-2-0

RECEIVING— Wheelersburg: Carson Williams 1-22 TD, Josh Clark 1-18, Braxton Sammons 1-17, Creed Warren 1-13, Eric Lattimore 2-10; Oak Hill: none

Wheelersburg defenders Eric Lattimore (18) and Casey Doerr (19) tackle an Oak Hill Oaks’ ballcarrier as the Pirates’ Ethan Royal (59), Josh Boggs (6) and Eli Swords (23) look on during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Oak Hill’s Davis Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Burg-OH-Football-Tackle.jpg Wheelersburg defenders Eric Lattimore (18) and Casey Doerr (19) tackle an Oak Hill Oaks’ ballcarrier as the Pirates’ Ethan Royal (59), Josh Boggs (6) and Eli Swords (23) look on during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Oak Hill’s Davis Stadium. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Staff report

