Tigers too much for Valley

WAVERLY — Waverly and Valley’s week-seven game at Waverly’s Raidiger Field was a battle of two streaking Southern Ohio Conference Division II teams heading into Friday’s meeting.

Waverly (6-0), winners of five straight and the defending SOC II champs going into Friday, managed to pull away from Valley — after the visiting Indians put up a strong test early.

The 42-14 Waverly win ended Valley’s three-game win streak, as they fell to the Tigers in their final out-of-county league game.

Penn Morrison opened the game with a 21-yard touchdown catch from Wade Futhey, followed by Keagan Smith’s made PAT.

Chase Morrow intercepted a Futhey pass and returned it for a 20-yard pick-six — the third time in the last four weeks the senior has scored on the defensive side of the ball.

Morrison caught a 53-yard pass from Futhey with 8:12 left in the second period.

The Tiger senior quarterback threw five touchdown passes on 13-of-24 passing with 247 yards.

Will Futhey was responsible for the other three touchdown receptions from his brother Wade, totaling 99 yards on seven total receptions for the game.

Morrow caught a 22-yard pass from George Arnett with 2:23 left in the third that cut Waverly’s lead to 28-14.

Jase Hurd’s 2-yard run capped another Waverly scoring drive with 10:58 to play in the game, giving the Tigers a 35-14 edge.

Arnett amounted 58 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Indians.

Valley will welcome West and Wheelersburg to Lucasville in weeks eight and nine, before closing its regular-season schedule at Minford on Oct. 22.

Waverly will travel to Ed Miller Stadium on Friday night to face Wheelersburg in a meeting of SOC II unbeatens.

Valley 7 0 7 0 —14

Waverly 7 14 7 14 —42

W — Penn Morrison, 21-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 8:22, 1st (7-0 W)

V — Chase Morrow, 20-yard interception return (Chase Ruby kick), 2:11, 1st (7-7 tie)

W — Penn Morrison, 53-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 8:12, 2nd (14-7 W)

W— Will Futhey, 8-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), :59, 2nd (21-7 W)

W — Will Futhey, 22-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 9:16, 3rd (28-7 W)

V — Chase Morrow, 22-yard pass from George Arnett (Chase Ruby kick), 2:23, 3rd (28-14 W)

W — Jase Hurd, 2-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 10:58, 4th (35-14 W)

W — Will Futhey, 13-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 6:09, 4th (42-14 W)

Team Statistics

V W

First downs 9 17

Scrimmage plays 54 49

Rushes-yards 42-73 25-112

Passing yards 54 247

Total yards 127 359

Cmp-Att-Int. 3-12-3 13-24-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 6-26 9-92

Punts-Ave 5-38.2 1-42

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Valley: George Arnett 18-58, Chase Morrow 7-8, Colt Buckle 1-5, Aiden Waughtel 1-4, Carter Nickel 13-2, Zach Whitt 2-(-4); Waverly: Mark Stulley 5-67, Jase Hurd 11-65 TD, Wade Futhey 8-(-4), J.T. Barnett 1-(-16)

PASSING — Valley: Carter Nickel 2-10-3-32, George Arnett 1-2-0-22 TD; Waverly: Wade Futhey 13-24-1-247 5TD

RECEIVING— Valley: Dakota Secrest 1-24, Chase Morrow 1-22 TD, Colt Buckle 1-8; Waverly: Will Futhey 7-99 3TD, Penn Morrison 4-119 2TD, Mark Stulley 1-19, Jason McClellan 1-10

