Mohawks clearing the competition

McDERMOTT — Make that back-to-back weeks that the Northwest Mohawks have handed a previously-unbeaten SOC I opponent their first loss of the 2021 season.

With their 20-0 win over visiting East at Roy Rogers Field, the Mohawks (3-4) managed to remain atop the league standings along with Symmes Valley, who they’ll welcome to McDermott in week 10.

After a scoreless first half from both teams, Northwest corrected course and scored 20 unanswered points to win their second consecutive game.

Northwest coach Bill Crabtree said an improved second-half performance helped smooth out a steady challenge from an East (4-1) team that entered the game not having lost.

“We went in at halftime and discussed how that’s not the half we wanted to play. We’ve got goals to win out, East is having a good season, and we didn’t want a team we’re facing to be playing from ahead. Luckily our kids came out in the second half with some grit to them, played through some things.”

The Mohawks scored with 7:32 left in the third period on a 12-yard run by Wyatt Brackman.

Brackman was the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball eight times for 81 yards.

The junior tailback scored again to make it 13-0 Northwest, busting up the middle through would-be tackles into the end-zone with 11:22 left in the game.

Jay Jenkins added a made extra-point — one of two PAT makes in the second half.

Austin Newman was Northwest’s leading passer after splitting duties with sophomore Tanner Bolin at times during the first half.

Newman completed nine of his 13 pass attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown toss to freshman Jesse Copas with just over five minutes left in the fourth.

“Wyatt and Austin really stepped up, made some runs and passes that we needed made to help set us up for the win. But really, a full team effort to get it done,” Crabtree said.

Northwest’s defense held East to just one first down in the second half, prior to the Tartans’ final offensive possession — and held them under 100 yards of total offense for the entire game (97 yards — 23 pass, 74 rush).

“I think we fired them up a little bit, kept them engaged with what we want to accomplish. Our guys started making plays. We came out flat, and it’s something we have to get past because in these late-season games, it’s things that can hurt you.”

The Mohawks will travel to Ed Miller Stadium on Saturday night to face Green, which is playing its home games at Wheelersburg while its new facilities are being constructed.

A road trip to face Eastern in week nine and their home finale versus Symmes Valley on Oct. 22 will conclude the Mohawks’ regular-season schedule.

***

BOX SCORE

East: 0 0 0 0 — 0

Northwest: 0 0 6 14 — 20

Team Statistics

Teams East Northwest Plays 51 46 First Downs 10 15 Yards (Pass-Rush) 97 (23-74) 296 (86-210) Time of Possession 26:57 21:03 Turnovers 2 1 Penalties 5 for 33 yards 8 for 80 yards

Scoring plays

N — 12-yard run, Wyatt Brackman (Missed PAT); 6-0 N 7:32 3Q

N — 22-yard run, Wyatt Brackman (Jay Jenkins PAT good); 13-0 N 11:22 4Q

N — 11-yard pass, Jesse Copas from Austin Newman (Jay Jenkins PAT good); 20-0 N 5:35 4Q

Individual Statistics

Passing — Austin Baughman (E) 4/11, 23 yards, 2INT, Landehn Pernell (E) 0/1; Austin Newman (N) 9/13, 86 yards, TD, Tanner Bolin (N) 2/4, 0 yards

Rushing — Cam Justice (E) 7-30, Landehn Pernell (E) 12-29, Leviticus Justice (E) 15-17, Dylan Fitzgerald (E) 1-4, Austin Baughman (E) 4-(-6); Wyatt Brackman (N) 8-84 2TD, Brayden Campbell (N) 5-54, Jesse Copas (N) 6-41, Austin Newman (N) 7-24, Zane Gilley (N) 1-16, Tanner Bolin (N) 2-(-8)

Receiving — Landehn Pernell (E) 1-11, Matthew Flannery (E) 2-9, Leviticus Justice (E) 1-3; Tanner Bolin (N) 6-57, Jesse Copas (N) 2-22 TD, Wyatt Brackman (N) 1-6 Carter Runyon (N) 2-1, Austin Newman (N) 1-(-6)

Northwest freshman Jesse Copas (44) caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from senior Austin Newman during the Mohawks’ 20-0 win over East in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Jesse-Copas-_-Nwest-East-1.jpg Northwest freshman Jesse Copas (44) caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from senior Austin Newman during the Mohawks’ 20-0 win over East in SOC I play. Courtesy of Mohawk Media Northwest junior Wyatt Brackman (30) breaks the plane of the end zone during the Mohawks’ 20-0 win over East at Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Brackman-_-East-NWest-1.jpg Northwest junior Wyatt Brackman (30) breaks the plane of the end zone during the Mohawks’ 20-0 win over East at Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Mohawk Media

Northwest blanks East 20-0 in SOC I home opener

