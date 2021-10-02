Lady Pirates edge PHS in tennis

PORTSMOUTH — While Wheelersburg’s primary players were competing in the annual Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis tournament last week, that didn’t stop the Lady Pirates playing Portsmouth in a non-league makeup matchup on Thursday.

That’s because, as Wheelersburg’s younger players took to the courts at Portsmouth High School, the Lady Pirates edged the host Trojans 3-2 —winning two of three singles matches and splitting the doubles duels.

Wheelersburg, with the win, ends its regular season at 12-1.

And, the Lady Pirate triumphs were all easy straight-set sweeps, while the Trojans’ two victories were both battles —including the first doubles match going deep into points and a third and decisive final set.

At second and third singles, Avery Lowery and Rachel Davenport —respectively —swept Portsmouth’s Dallana Torres 6-1 and 6-0 and Skyler Dasey 6-0 and 6-3.

At second doubles, the Lady Pirates’ Brooklyn Howard and Haley Mounts made it a 6-0 and 6-1 sweep of Sharon Torres and Kaylin Johnson.

At first doubles, in a marathon affair, Portsmouth’s Kamron Hollbrook and Laken Tackett captured a 7-6 (7-5 tiebreak), 4-6, 7-6 decision over Josalynn Conley and Hailey Conn.

For first singles, McKynna Jarvis of the Trojans swept Aby Jones, but by a close 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5 tiebreak) count.

Both the Lady Pirates and Lady Trojans return to the courts this week with the Southeast District Division II sectional tournament — with Monday (Oct. 4) and Tuesday (Oct. 5) matches so far and with Thursday (Oct. 7) being a rainout date.

First serves are set for 9 a.m. both days —as Portsmouth plays host to the doubles bouts, while singles tilts are set for Shawnee State’s courts.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-2-.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved