Titans take SOC tennis tournament titles

PORTSMOUTH — The Southern Ohio Conference’s top girls tennis teams were each represented on the conference’s all-tournament teams.

After a contested regular-season race that resulted in Wheelersburg taking home the league title, it was a trio of Notre Dame Titans that claimed victories in this week’s SOC postseason tournament.

At Shawnee State’s Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center, Notre Dame’s Kathryn Nelson and doubles partners Mollie Creech and Savanah Holtgrewe each won their respective tournaments for the Titans tennis team.

Nelson earned a bye as the No. 1 seed in the singles and would defeat Wheelersburg’s Isabella Hamilton (6-0, 6-2), Minford’s Addy Akers (6-0, 6-2) and Waverly’s Kayla Barker to earn the tournament victory.

Akers, Barker and Waverly’s Blossom Smith were each named to the all-conference team.

Creech and Holtgrewe won three matches for their tournament championship win, including over Wheelersburg’s Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney (4-6, 6-4, 6-3) in the championship match.

The four who reached Thursday’s doubles championship were named to the all-conference unit.

Wheelersburg coach Jodi Wright was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

The Southeast District’s Division I & II sectional tennis tournament will be played at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University this coming Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 4 and 5).

The top six singles players and six doubles teams will advance to the district tournament — also held in Portsmouth the following week.

The 2021 Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis doubles all-tournament team. Pictured (L-R): Mollie Creech & Savanah Holtgrewe (Notre Dame), Maegan Jolly & Emily Janney (Wheelersburg). The 2021 Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis singles all-tournament team. Pictured (L-R): Kathryn Nelson (Notre Dame), Blossom Smith (Waverly), Kayla Barker (Waverly), Addy Akers (Minford).