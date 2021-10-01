FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 30
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-12)
Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-20, 25-19, 26-24)
Clay 3, Western 2 (25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8)
South Point 3, Portsmouth 1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19)
Symmes Valley at East, ppd.
Boys Soccer
Minford 2, Waverly 1
Wheelersburg 4, Northwest 0
Clay 2, Western 1
Valley 9, West Union 0
New Boston 2, Peebles 2
South Point 4, Portsmouth 2
Girls Soccer
Minford 5, Waverly 1
Wheelersburg 4, Northwest 1
Ironton St. Joseph 13, West 0
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 3, Portsmouth 2
Football
Symmes Valley 34, Eastern 0 (SOC I)