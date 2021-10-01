Posted on by

FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 30


Volleyball

South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-12)

Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-20, 25-19, 26-24)

Clay 3, Western 2 (25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8)

South Point 3, Portsmouth 1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19)

Symmes Valley at East, ppd.

Boys Soccer

Minford 2, Waverly 1

Wheelersburg 4, Northwest 0

Clay 2, Western 1

Valley 9, West Union 0

New Boston 2, Peebles 2

South Point 4, Portsmouth 2

Girls Soccer

Minford 5, Waverly 1

Wheelersburg 4, Northwest 1

Ironton St. Joseph 13, West 0

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 3, Portsmouth 2

Football

Symmes Valley 34, Eastern 0 (SOC I)

