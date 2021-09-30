Carrico, Monroe’s Collision sign NIL agreement

PORTSMOUTH — Monroe’s Collision — proudly operating in Portsmouth, Chillicothe and Jackson — have become one of the first in Ohio to sign a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement.

Monroe’s has proudly teamed up with the former Ironton Fighting Tigers linebacker, Reid Carrico.

Carrico is a five-time recipient of the Monroe’s Collision “Big Collision of the Game” award and is now causing collisions at the Ohio State University.

The NIL right became effective on July 1, 2021.

Under the Executive Order, no state institution of higher learning or private college (school) can enforce any rule or otherwise prohibit a student-athlete from participating in school athletics because such student-athlete earns compensation from the use of his or her NIL — subject to a few limitations.

Kevin Monroe and Erin Strickland, Owners of Monroe’s Collision, expressed their excitement about this deal with Carrico — and about the opportunity a NIL program gives student athletes.

“The possibility of a student athlete finally being able to earn compensation for their personal brand is an idea we knew we wanted to stand behind” Strickland explained.

Carrico, a freshman linebacker at Ohio State, shows great promise.

He was one of 14 true freshmen from the 2021 class of recruits to enroll in classes at OSU in January.

Carrico made Ohio sports history by becoming the first player ever to be named the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Southeast District Player of the Year on offense and defense in the same season.

“We are so excited to team up with Reid Carrico. We like him as a young man and admire him as a determined athlete,” remarked Monroe. “We believe youth from our area deserve the same recognition and support as you might find in the larger metro areas. We’re happy to help.”

Monroe’s Collision, having always been heavily engaged in the community and regional athletic support, is proud to support local athletes, specifically Reid Carrico. “We are proud to stand with Reid as he represents the 740 and can’t wait to see what he can accomplish at the collegiate level,” said Strickland.

“On behalf of our entire Monroe’s Collision family, we want to wish Reid and The Ohio State Buckeyes great success in their season this year. Go Bucks!”