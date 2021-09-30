SSU’s Morris wins 1st career MSC ROW

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University underclassman Alex Morris won his first career Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award, as announced by MSC officials on Monday afternoon.

Morris was the fastest NAIA runner and second overall in a field of 38 competitors at the Patty Forgey Invitational in Rio Grande on Saturday afternoon, finishing only behind an unattached runner while leading Shawnee State to a meet victory as a team with his time of 27:39.

Morris — a Valley High School graduate — set a new personal standard in the 8K event, besting his previous PR, a 28:32, by 53 seconds.

The weekly award is the first of Morris’ career.

