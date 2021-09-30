SSU’s Brown wins 1st career MSC ROW

PORTSMOUTH — Behind a new personal-best time of 19 minutes and 20 seconds, and set in the Patty Forgey Invitational on Saturday afternoon, Shawnee State women’s cross country runner Jozi Brown collected her first career Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award in the sport — and her third career MSC Runner or Athlete of the Week honor while combining cross country and track, as announced by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Brown ran a personal-best en route to finishing second and leading SSU to a meet victory, finishing six seconds faster than her national championship meet time that she set in April (19:26). ‘

The Bears posted a perfect score of 15 points as a result of the McConnelsville native’s efforts.

Brown also won MSC Track Athlete of the Week honors on Jan. 18 and Feb. 15 of this year.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.