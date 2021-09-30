FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 29

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Waverly 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-12)

SOUTH WEBSTER — It was certainly a September to remember for the South Webster Jeeps.

That’s because the Jeeps made it another Southern Ohio Conference Division II and overall sweep on Wednesday night in a makeup matchup —completing the season sweep of the Waverly Tigers with a 25-22, 25-17 and 25-12 triumph.

The Jeeps opened their undefeated SOC II slate in August, and Waverly was the first victim then —and became the latest such South Webster checkmark on Wednesday.

The Jeeps are now a stellar 12-1, and remain atop the league standings at a perfect 9-0.

Their only loss was a three-set sweep at Division III Southeast District powerhouse Adena, as the only other set they have lost all year was the opener against Wheelersburg.

Against Waverly, they amassed 38 kills, served for five aces including senior Bri Claxon with three, and dug up 44 balls with a dozen block assists.

Speaking of a dozen, fellow senior hitter Faith Maloney smashed that many kills —as Skylar Zimmerman managed eight and Claxon six.

Bella Claxon finished with five kills, added an ace along with Maloney, and set for 30 of the Jeeps’ 31 assists.

Senior libero Grace Claxon collected a fourth (11) of the 44 digs, as Maloney mustered eight and Bri Claxon seven.

Maloney finished with a third (four) of the 12 block assists, as Bri Claxon had their only solo block.

The Jeeps returned home, and returned to SOC II action, on Thursday night against Oak Hill.

Wheelersburg 3, West 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-16)

Eastern 3, Oak Hill 2

Symmes Valley 3, Western 1

Notre Dame at Portsmouth, ppd.

Boys Soccer

New Boston at Clay, ppd. to Oct. 9

Ironton St. Joseph 7, West 0