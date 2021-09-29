Wheelersburg, Minford boys golf headed to districts

McDERMOTT — The top three teams in Tuesday’s Division II Southeast District boys golf sectional championships were separated by just four strokes.

Gallia Academy took the top spot among the five teams which qualified for next week’s D-II district tournament, finishing with a team score of 342 at The Elks Country Club in McDermott.

GA junior Laith Hamid was the low-scoring Blue Devil, posting an 80 for his 18-hole round which was third overall among 70 competing golfers.

Both Wheelersburg and Minford’s boys teams qualified for the D-II districts at Crown Hill Golf Club, finishing in third and fifth place, respectively.

Pirates freshman Owen Mault posted a 77 round (39 front, 38 back) to finish as the second-lowest scoring individual in Tuesday’s tournament.

The Pirates finished with a team score of 346, just four strokes off the top-place Blue Devils.

Sophomore Brady Gill was the second Pirate to place for their district-qualifying group, posting an 82 (42 front, 40 back) round for sixth-place overall.

Minford’s Dillon Osborne and Caleb Stockham scored an identical 87 round (45 front, 42 back) to help lead the Falcons to a fifth-place team finish as a district-qualifying unit.

Piketon finished in second place as a team (344) while Fairland (356) scored low enough itself earn a spot at Crown Hill.

Dragons junior Landon Roberts was the low individual (75) at Tuesday’s sectional.

Oak Hill seniors Kameron Maple (81) and Dylan Collins (90) were among the at-large qualifiers for the D-II districts — by placing in the top-five individuals not on a qualifying team.

Collins parred a playoff hole to earn the final qualifying at-large spot over Portsmouth’s Vinny Lonardo, Waverly’s Ben Nichols and Waverly’s Zander King.

The D-II district tournament will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

Additional results from Tuesday’s D-II sectional championships is available at https://www.baumspage.com/golf.

Division II District Qualifiers

Teams

Gallia Academy — 342

Laith Hamid, 11 — 80

Beau Johnson, 11 — 88

Hunter Cook, 12 — 87

Cody Bowman, 11 — 87

William Hendrickson, 12 — 91

Piketon — 344

Logan Cummins, 12 — 81

Owen Armstrong, 11 — 83

Gave Dettwiller, 11 — 88

Christian Horn, 11 — 92

Gavin Howard, 11 — 95

Wheelersburg — 346

Owen Mault, 9 — 77

Brady Gill, 10 — 82

Isaac Bockway, 10 — 93

Eli Hall, 10 — 94

Chris Hamilton, 10 — 95

Fairland — 356

Landon Roberts — 75

Jeremiah Fizer, 9 — 85

Cameron Mayo, 12 — 98

Alex Rogers, 12 — 98

Jake Seagraves, 11 — 103

Minford — 363

Dillon Osborne, 12 — 87

Caleb Stockham, 12 — 87

Matthew Justice, 11 — 91

Kaden Kelley, 12 — 98

Reece Lauder, 12 — 101

Individual qualifiers

Kameron Maple (Oak Hill, 12) — 81

Jackson McComas (Chesapeake, 12) — 83

Brayden Sexton (South Point, 12) — 85

Jason Montgomery (Wellston, 10) — 89

Dylan Collins (Oak Hill, 12) — 90

Minford senior Dillon Osborne attempts a fairway approach shot during Tuesday's Division II boys golf sectional tournament at The Elks Country Club. Wheelersburg freshman Owen Mault watches his fairway shot on Hole No. 10 at The Elks Country Club.

By Jacob Smith

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

