OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday afternoon.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/2021HarbinWeek6.pdf

2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (5-0-0) 14.4667, 2. Canfield South Range (6-0-0) 13.3687, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0-0) 10.6818, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0-0) 10.6463, 5. Ravenna Southeast (6-0-0) 10.0935, 6. Bellaire (6-0-0) 9.932, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-2-0) 5.9974, 8. Akron Manchester (4-2-0) 5.6395, 9. Richmond Edison (4-2-0) 5.5152, 10. Columbiana Crestview (3-3-0) 5.3163, 11. Rootstown (4-2-0) 5.2959, 12. Mantua Crestwood (2-3-0) 5.1333, 13. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-3-0) 4.95, 14. Jefferson Area (3-3-0) 4.7959, 15. Conneaut (3-3-0) 4.5658, 16. Youngstown Liberty (3-3-0) 3.7667, 17. Warrensville Hts. (2-4-0) 3.1272, 18. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-4-0) 2.7245, 19. Burton Berkshire (3-3-0) 2.4787, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (1-3-0) 1.9509

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (6-0-0) 12.2228, 2. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2-0) 9.6667, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0-0) 9.1439, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-3-0) 8.8333, 5. Elyria Cath. (4-2-0) 8.5, 6. Richwood North Union (5-1-0) 7.5884, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1-0) 7.5591, 8. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-1-0) 7.5011, 9. Lima Bath (4-2-0) 6.6333, 10. Kansas Lakota (4-2-0) 6.4286, 11. Genoa Area (3-3-0) 5.7833, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (3-2-0) 5.3652, 13. Oak Harbor (4-2-0) 3.9, 14. Apple Creek Waynedale (3-3-0) 3.8359, 15. Bucyrus Wynford (3-3-0) 3.65, 16. Brooklyn (3-3-0) 3.3246, 17. Marion Pleasant (1-5-0) 2.7677, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-4-0) 2.4773, 19. Millbury Lake (2-4-0) 2.1065, 20. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4-0) 1.8897

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (6-0-0) 12.8005, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0-0) 10.293, 3. Ironton (5-1-0) 9.5104, 4. Portsmouth (5-1-0) 9.4063, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1-0) 8.9415, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3-0) 7.2818, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2-0) 6.7833, 8. Wheelersburg (3-3-0) 6.6753, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2-0) 6.299, 10. Portsmouth West (3-3-0) 5.8588, 11. Minford (3-2-0) 5.6545, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-2-0) 4.5426, 13. New Lexington (2-4-0) 4.0136, 14. Wellston (3-3-0) 3.951, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-4-0) 3.619, 16. Coshocton (2-3-0) 3.5045, 17. McDermott Northwest (2-4-0) 3.1888, 18. Pomeroy Meigs (2-3-0) 2.9941, 19. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-4-0) 2.85, 20. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.1994

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Mariemont (5-1-0) 9.7167, 2. Cin. Taft (3-2-0) 9.4921, 3. Brookville (5-1-0) 8.9833, 4. Reading (5-1-0) 8.2772, 5. Versailles (5-1-0) 7.7167, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-0-0) 7.3667, 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-2-0) 7.207, 8. Springfield Shawnee (4-2-0) 7.0333, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2-0) 6.2389, 10. Cin. Madeira (4-2-0) 6.2146, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2-0) 5.9896, 12. Williamsburg (4-2-0) 5.375, 13. Carlisle (3-3-0) 4.8333, 14. Day. Meadowdale (4-1-0) 4.1642, 15. Sabina East Clinton (3-3-0) 3.5782, 16. Springfield Greenon (3-2-0) 3.2778, 17. Blanchester (2-3-0) 2.8989, 18. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-3-0) 2.8644, 19. Cin. Finneytown (2-4-0) 1.7775, 20. London Madison Plains (1-5-0) 1.154

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0-0) 10.5204, 2. Mogadore (5-1-0) 10.1412, 3. New Middletown Springfield (5-1-0) 9.6793, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-1-0) 8.1565, 5. Brookfield (4-1-0) 7.1444, 6. Sullivan Black River (4-2-0) 6.311, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (4-2-0) 5.9486, 8. Creston Norwayne (4-2-0) 5.85, 9. Hanoverton United (4-1-0) 5.6941, 10. Canton Central Cath. (2-4-0) 4.9672, 11. East Canton (2-2-0) 4.5949, 12. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-3-0) 4.2772, 13. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-3-0) 4.2449, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-1-0) 4.0195, 15. Wellington (3-3-0) 3.1412, 16. Newton Falls (2-4-0) 2.7333, 17. Rittman (2-3-0) 2.1977, 18. Mineral Ridge (2-4-0) 2.1414, 19. Oberlin (1-5-0) 2.0631, 20. Wickliffe (1-4-0) 1.725

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (6-0-0) 12.548, 2. Ashland Crestview (6-0-0) 10.8833, 3. Columbus Grove (6-0-0) 10.5, 4. Defiance Tinora (5-1-0) 9.3106, 5. Carey (5-1-0) 9.0561, 6. Gibsonburg (5-1-0) 7.4966, 7. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1-0) 7.3889, 8. Liberty Center (4-2-0) 7.3333, 9. Collins Western Reserve (5-1-0) 7.1717, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 5.7419, 11. Bluffton (4-2-0) 4.9596, 12. Delta (3-3-0) 3.8557, 13. Attica Seneca East (4-2-0) 3.8, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-2-0) 3.4167, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.6798, 16. Sherwood Fairview (2-4-0) 2.4, 17. Metamora Evergreen (2-4-0) 1.9716, 18. Northwood (2-2-0) 1.875, 19. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-4-0) 1.1667, 20. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-5-0) 1.0667

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0-0) 11.4989, 2. West Jefferson (6-0-0) 10.75, 3. Proctorville Fairland (4-1-0) 9.2682, 4. Galion Northmor (6-0-0) 9.1582, 5. Cols. Africentric (4-1-0) 9.093, 6. Barnesville (4-1-0) 6.9068, 7. KIPP Columbus (4-2-0) 5.5459, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-0-0) 5.3634, 9. Worthington Christian (4-1-0) 5.3157, 10. Lucasville Valley (4-2-0) 5.2576, 11. Johnstown Northridge (3-3-0) 4.2708, 12. Centerburg (3-2-0) 4.1614, 13. Fredericktown (3-3-0) 4.0833, 14. Nelsonville-York (3-3-0) 3.9688, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-3-0) 3.8229, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-3-0) 3.6636, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-3-0) 3.6059, 18. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2-0) 3.0233, 19. Ironton Rock Hill (2-2-0) 2.8269, 20. Mount Gilead (2-4-0) 2.6641

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (6-0-0) 8.6667, 2. Mechanicsburg (6-0-0) 8.3586, 3. Arcanum (6-0-0) 7.7619, 4. Harrod Allen East (4-2-0) 7.7374, 5. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-1-0) 6.0907, 6. Anna (3-3-0) 5.1333, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-2-0) 4.7908, 8. Springfield Northeastern (4-2-0) 4.1995, 9. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-3-0) 4.0223, 10. Cin. Country Day (4-2-0) 3.2348, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-3-0) 3.2146, 12. Fort Recovery (2-4-0) 2.4, 13. New Paris National Trail (2-4-0) 1.95, 14. North Lewisburg Triad (2-4-0) 1.8737, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (1-4-0) 1.7427, 16. Jamestown Greeneview (2-4-0) 1.6869, 17. Cin. Deer Park (1-5-0) 1.5473, 18. Casstown Miami East (2-4-0) 1.4167, 19. New Lebanon Dixie (2-4-0) 1.1667, 20. Covington (1-5-0) 1.1

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0-0) 10.2964, 2. Lucas (5-1-0) 9.15, 3. Independence (5-1-0) 8.1314, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1-0) 6.4455, 5. Lowellville (5-1-0) 6.2602, 6. Dalton (4-2-0) 5.7925, 7. Salineville Southern (4-2-0) 5.6246, 8. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-1-0) 5.1674, 9. Windham (4-1-0) 5.0472, 10. Malvern (4-2-0) 4.4015, 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2-0) 4.3978, 12. Plymouth (3-3-0) 4, 13. Monroeville (3-3-0) 3.904, 14. Vienna Mathews (3-2-0) 3.5535, 15. Toronto (2-4-0) 2.4476, 16. Wellsville (2-2-0) 2.4375, 17. McDonald (2-4-0) 2.4356, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-4-0) 2.2368, 19. Ashland Mapleton (1-4-0) 1.8227, 20. Greenwich South Central (2-3-0) 1.7

Region 26 – 1. Edon (5-1-0) 8.3535, 2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-1-0) 7.9621, 3. Lima Central Cath. (5-1-0) 7.5581, 4. Convoy Crestview (5-1-0) 6.9833, 5. McComb (5-1-0) 6.5833, 6. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-1-0) 6.4833, 7. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-1-0) 5.6086, 8. Defiance Ayersville (3-2-0) 5.3444, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2-0) 4.9747, 10. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-1-0) 4.4141, 11. Sycamore Mohawk (2-4-0) 4, 12. Antwerp (4-2-0) 3.7568, 13. Leipsic (3-3-0) 3.7525, 14. Arlington (5-1-0) 3.7071, 15. Tiffin Calvert (3-3-0) 3.3639, 16. Spencerville (2-4-0) 3.1333, 17. Pandora-Gilboa (3-3-0) 2.8106, 18. Lima Perry (2-4-0) 2.6667, 19. Ada (1-5-0) 2.0833, 20. Edgerton (3-3-0) 1.9167

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (6-0-0) 10.0556, 2. Shadyside (6-0-0) 9.5789, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-0-0) 9, 4. Howard East Knox (5-1-0) 7.3639, 5. Glouster Trimble (3-2-0) 6.0824, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1-0) 5.9707, 7. Waterford (3-2-0) 4.7024, 8. Caldwell (4-2-0) 4.6014, 9. Hannibal River (2-4-0) 3.7449, 10. Racine Southern (3-2-0) 3.2259, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-3-0) 2.8553, 12. Corning Miller (2-2-0) 2.6711, 13. Danville (2-4-0) 2.5833, 14. Morral Ridgedale (3-2-0) 2.5023, 15. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-3-0) 2.4412, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-3-0) 1.8889, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-5-0) 1.6439, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-4-0) 1.539, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-4-0) 1.5275, 20. Cardington-Lincoln (1-4-0) 1.1933

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0-0) 12.2146, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-1-0) 7.6111, 3. DeGraff Riverside (4-2-0) 6.7333, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1-0) 6.6667, 5. New Bremen (4-2-0) 5.7121, 6. Springfield Cath. Central (5-1-0) 5.6014, 7. Portsmouth Sciotoville East (4-0-0) 5.1583, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (4-2-0) 5.0526, 9. Fayetteville-Perry (4-2-0) 4.8393, 10. St. Henry (4-2-0) 4.4524, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-3-0) 3.3667, 12. Ansonia (3-3-0) 2.8833, 13. Lockland (2-3-0) 2.6791, 14. Troy Christian (3-3-0) 2.3759, 15. Beaver Eastern (1-4-0) 1.877, 16. Fort Loramie (2-4-0) 1.7879, 17. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-4-0) 1.6346, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-4-0) 1.0977, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3-0) 0.875, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-4-0) 0.7, 20. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (1-4-0) 0.7