Tartans return to play, run past Eagles

SCIOTOVILLE — Looks like a two-week layoff didn’t impact the host East Tartans at all on Friday night.

With their final two non-league games getting canceled, the Tartans returned to action —and opened Southern Ohio Conference Division I play with a 30-6 victory over the Eastern Eagles at Allard Park.

The undefeated Tartans are now 4-0, as home games against Lewis County (Ky.) and Cincinnati Hillcrest in mid-September saw the coronavirus axe.

And, Eastern opened the game on Friday night with a 55-yard touchdown pass by Dylan Morton — and maintained its 6-0 edge all the way through the first quarter.

From there, it was all East —as the Tartans tallied the final 30 points over the final three stanzas, in the form of four touchdowns and four-of-four two-point conversion attempts.

The Tartans took a 16-6 halftime advantage on the strength of second-quarter touchdowns by quarterback Austin Baughman —a 14-yard run and a 21-yard pass to Matt Flannery for his only completion on three tries.

Cam Justice ran in the two-point play after Baughman’s first ground score, as Landehn Pernell —who scored on a four-yard third-frame run —caught Baughman’s two-point pass to make it 16-6.

Levi Justice ran in the two-pointer following Pernell’s TD to make it 24-6, as Baughman then snuck in from a yard out in the fourth quarter towards the 30-6 final.

Cam Justice (14 carries for 93 yards) and Levi Justice (13 carries for 81 yards) served most of the ground attack for East, which also got 45 yards on 10 attempts from Pernell and 55 yards on four rushes by Baughman.

The Eagles fell to 1-4, and will host Symmes Valley on Thursday night in the SOC I.

East, meanwhile, returns to SOC I action on Friday night —at defending division champion Northwest.

* * *

Eastern 6 0 0 0 —6

East 0 16 8 6 —30

E — player unknown, 55-yard pass from Dylan Morton (kick failed), 1st (6-0 E)

East — Austin Baughman, 14-yard run (Cam Justice run), 2nd (8-6 East)

East — Matt Flannery, 21-yard pass from Austin Baughman (Landehn Pernell pass from Austin Baughman), 2nd (16-6 East)

East— Landehn Pernell, 4-yard run (Levi Justice run), 3rd (24-6 East)

East — Austin Baughman, 1-yard run (run failed), 4th (30-6 East)

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Eastern: not available; East: Cam Justice 14-93, Levi Justice 13-81, Landehn Pernell 10-45 TD, Austin Baughman 4-55 2TD

PASSING — Eastern: not available; East: Austin Baughman 1-3-02-21 TD

RECEIVING— Eastern: not available; East: Matt Flannery 1-21 TD

Staff report

