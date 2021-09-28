Posted on by

FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 25 & 27


FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 25

Volleyball

Whiteoak 3, Clay 1

Manchester at Western, canceled

Boys Soccer

Minford 1, South Point 0

South Webster 1, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Ironton St. Joseph 6, Belpre 1

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 2, Alexander 0

Minford 4, South Point 0

FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 27

Northwest 3, North Adams 1 (25-17, 13-25, 25-13, 25-19)

Wheelersburg 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-15)

Wellston 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-10)

Symmes Valley 3, Clay 2

Boys Soccer

Ironton St. Joseph 7, Western 0

Girls Soccer

Leesburg Fairfield 6, Minford 2

