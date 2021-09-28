FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 25 & 27

FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 25
Volleyball
Whiteoak 3, Clay 1
Manchester at Western, canceled
Boys Soccer
Minford 1, South Point 0
South Webster 1, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Ironton St. Joseph 6, Belpre 1
Girls Soccer
Wheelersburg 2, Alexander 0
Minford 4, South Point 0
FALL SCOREBOARD — Sept. 27
Northwest 3, North Adams 1 (25-17, 13-25, 25-13, 25-19)
Wheelersburg 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-15)
Wellston 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-10)
Symmes Valley 3, Clay 2
Boys Soccer
Ironton St. Joseph 7, Western 0
Girls Soccer
Leesburg Fairfield 6, Minford 2