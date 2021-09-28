Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I 1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 6-0 210 2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0 190 3. Medina 6-0 156 4. Springfield 5-0 147 5. Marysville (1) 5-0 141 6. Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 109 7. Massillon Jackson 6-0 87 8. West Chester Lakota West 5-1 69 9. Cincinnati Moeller 5-1 55 10. Centerville (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Liberty Twp. 13. Lakota East 13

DIVISION II 1. Cleveland Benedictine (19) 5-0 219 2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 6-0 178 3. Hudson (1) 6-0 142 4. Willoughby South 6-0 116 5. Piqua (1) 6-0 103 5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 103 7. Medina Highland 5-1 90 8. Sunbury Big Walnut 3-2 86 9. Akron Hoban 3-2 67 10. Toledo Central Catholic 4-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: assillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14

DIVISION III 1. Chardon (17) 6-0 220 2. Hamilton Badin (4) 6-0 190 3. Aurora (1) 6-0 158 4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 134 5. Granville 5-0 126 6. Dover 5-0 119 7. Steubenville 5-1 60 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1) 5-1 55 9. Hamilton Ross 4-1 49 10. Norton 6-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12

DIVISION IV 1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 215 2. Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 181 3. Eaton (2) 6-0 147 4. Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 129 5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 6-0 128 6. Waverly 5-0 77 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4-1 72 8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 71 9. Van Wert 5-1 69 10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3-1 57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12

DIVISION V 1. Kirtland (23) 5-0 230 2. Canfield S. Range 6-0 189 3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 160 4. Ironton 5-1 131 5. Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 120 6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 90 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 73 8. Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 72 9. Piketon 6-0 69 10. Cincinnati Mariemont 5-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. 1Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12

DIVISION VI 1. Coldwater (15) 6-0 220 2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 182 3. Archbold (4) 6-0 177 4. Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 142 5. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 108 6. West Jefferson 6-0 90 7. Ashland Crestview 6-0 83 8. Columbus Grove 6-0 81 9. Mogadore 5-1 65 10. Arcanum (1) 6-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13

DIVISION VII 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 6-0 230 2. Newark Catholic 6-0 187 3. Norwalk St. Paul 6-0 156 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-1 130 5. Shadyside 6-0 108 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 6-0 82 7. Lucas 5-1 78 8. New Madison Tri-Village 5-1 55 9. Edon 5-1 44 (tie) Lima Central Catholic 5-1 44 (tie) New Bremen 4-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21