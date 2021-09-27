Mohawks take down Titans

PORTSMOUTH — Truth be told, it was Jesse Copas’ coming-of-age party — and a night the Northwest Mohawks had to have.

That’s because Copas collected a hat trick of rushing touchdowns, and the Mohawks erased a pair of touchdown deficits by scoring two thirds of the game’s final 39 points —as visiting Northwest knocked the Notre Dame Titans from the undefeated ranks with a 26-20 Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory on Friday night inside Spartan Municipal Stadium.

Copas scored on runs of 14, 29 and 26 yards —as those final two TDs came as part of 19 unanswered second-half points, for Northwest trailed the Titans 13-7 at halftime.

The run-oriented Mohawks’ touchdown, with 4:14 remaining to double Northwest’s lead at 26-13, was a short sneak from Austin Newman.

With the win, Northwest —the defending SOC I champion —snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-4, while the Titans fell to 5-1.

The matchup marked the SOC I opener for both teams, as Division V Northwest was playing its smallest opponent enrollment-wise to date — while Division VII Notre Dame was playing its largest.

The Titans took a 13-7 advantage with five minutes remaining in the second stanza —on Wyatt Webb touchdown passes to Cody Metzler (47) and Carter Campbell (46), sandwiched around Copas’ 14-yard run which tied the game at 7-7 on Jay Jenkins’ extra-point kick at the 7:57 mark.

Copas then rumbled in again from 29 and 26 yards only six minutes and a dozen seconds apart in the third frame for the 19-13 Northwest edge.

Newman notched his scoring run late in the fourth, as Webb completed a second touchdown toss to Metzler — this one from 37 yards —to end the game’s scoring with less than two minutes to go.

Copas carried 13 times but racked up 118 yards, as Newman and Wyatt Brackman boasted 17 totes apiece —as Newman netted 81 yards and Brackman 68.

The Mohawks held the wing-T Titans running game in check — as ND’s leading rusher Gavin Hart had 10 carries for only 23 yards.

Webb completed 7-of-9 passes for 146 yards in addition to his three scoring strikes.

Metzler caught three balls for 84.

The Titans travel to Green on Friday night in another SOC I tilt, while Northwest will host unbeaten East (4-0) in another league game for Friday night.

Green’s game at Symmes Valley was canceled, while East returned from a two-week layoff to roll Eastern 30-6.

* * *

Northwest 0 7 12 7 —26

Notre Dame 7 6 0 7—20

ND — Cody Metzler, 47-yard pass from Wyatt Webb (Dylan Seison kick), 2:59, 1st (7-0 ND)

N — Jesse Copas, 14-yard run (Jay Jenkins kick), 7:57, 2nd (7-7 tie)

ND — Carter Campbell, 46-yard pass from Wyatt Webb (kick failed), 5:04, 2nd (13-7 ND)

N— Jesse Copas, 29-yard run (kick failed), 8:38, 3rd (13-13 tie)

N — Jesse Copas, 26-yard run (2-point conversion failed), 2:26, 3rd (19-13 N)

N — Austin Newman, 2-yard run (Jay Jenkins kick), 4:14, 4th (26-13 N)

ND — Cody Metzler, 37-yard pass from Wyatt Webb (Dylan Sesion kick), 1:51, 4th (26-20 N)

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Northwest: Jesse Copas 13-118 3TD, Austin Newman 17-81 TD, Wyatt Brackman 17-68, Connor Lintz 1-2, Tanner Bolin 1-(-12); Notre Dame: Gavin Hart 10-23, Beau Hobbs 4-41, Cody Metzler 2-26, Nolan Heiland 2-20, Wyatt Webb 4-(-10)

PASSING — Northwest: Austin Newman 0-1-0-0; Notre Dame: Wyatt Webb 7-9-0-146 3TD

RECEIVING— Northwest: none; Notre Dame: Cody Metzler 3-84 2TD, Carter Campbell 1-46 TD, Dylan Seison 3-16

Northwest’s Jesse Copas (44) scores one of his three touchdowns during the Mohawks’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game against Notre Dame on Friday night at Spartan Municipal Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_NW-at-ND-football.jpg Northwest’s Jesse Copas (44) scores one of his three touchdowns during the Mohawks’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game against Notre Dame on Friday night at Spartan Municipal Stadium. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

