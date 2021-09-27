Trojans explode past Hornets

PORTSMOUTH — After being road travelers to nearby Rock Hill and Waverly in the previous two weeks, the Portsmouth Trojans returned to Trojan Coliseum on Friday night — and rebounded to double up visiting Coal Grove in Ohio Valley Conference play.

While the Hornets had more than double the time of possession and number of plays than the Trojans, it was Portsmouth which made the most of its play on both sides of the ball — to the tune of a 42-20 home win.

“Anytime you can open your home league schedule with a win, it’s always a good thing,” Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said, afterwards. “I was proud of the way we jumped out tonight, especially after the emotional game we had last week up at Waverly. I felt that tonight we finished strong, took care of business, just would have liked to seen us finish better there that second half.”

Portsmouth was responsible for the first four touchdown scoring drives in the 22-point win, the first two being touchdown receptions of 30-or-more yards by Donavan Carr.

Carr caught a ball on the edge of the goal line that was thrown by quarterback Drew Roe, and was tipped by nearby Dariyonne Bryant.

The unintended tip-drill play converted a 4th-and-18 and gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead after Coal Grove fumbled in Portsmouth territory to open the game.

The senior wide receiver caught another Roe pass on their next series and raced through the Hornets’ defense, finding the end zone for the second time in three receptions on a 56-yard catch-and-run.

“It’s easy to look at Drew (Roe), Reade (Pendleton), Dariyonne (Bryant) and the plays they make. Last week, Donavan takes us down the field and gives us the go-ahead score against Waverly. Once again this week, right place right time in the end zone,” Kalb said, of Carr. “What a headsy play by him to catch that ball in the end zone and then take that 5-yard stick route all the way to the end zone. Teams sometimes forget about what he’s capable of, but he stepped up huge for us on both sides of the ball.”

Roe converted a 4-yard rushing score with 30 seconds to play in the first quarter and dished another touchdown pass to Jayden Duncan, a 4-yard catch to make it 28-0 Trojans with 4:48 to play until half.

Coal Grove’s Steven Simpson scored the Hornets’ first touchdown on a 31-yard rush with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

CG ran 69 plays to Portsmouth’s 33, largely because of Portsmouth’s ability to score quickly and defend the big plays.

The 31-yard score just before half by Simpson was the Hornets’ longest play of the game.

“We had some moving pieces after last week, there was some guys we had out there for the first time, but I thought they stepped up pretty well. What Coal Grove does as far as the buck sweep and the trap, they do really well,” Kalb said, on Coal Grove’s offensive scheme. “I was proud that we played as well as we did, but hats off to Coach (Jay) Lucas — they were able to find some things and keep our offense off the field.”

Amare Johnson scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to open the second half — and make it 35-6 Portsmouth in the early third.

Reade Pendleton scored on a 15-yard catch with 10:49 remaining, which initiated a running clock until Coal Grove scored with 27 seconds left in the game.

PHS kicker Zach Roth was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts in the win, helping the Trojans improve to 5-1 (2-0 OVC) with four games remaining in their league schedule.

Portsmouth will host Chesapeake on Friday night, travel to Fairland and host South Point in weeks eight and nine, and end the regular season with a trip to Ironton on Oct. 22.

“Chesapeake probably not having the year they thought coming into the year, at the same time, what they do they do really well. The jet-sweep, misdirection, once again we’re going to have to come in and make sure we’re playing disciplined football,” Kalb said. “Just like tonight against Coal Grove and against Rock Hill, the nature of their offense makes you play your position, play it well, and with discipline. Need to make sure we’re reading our keys, doing what we’re supposed to do and hope the offense comes out the same way we did tonight.”

BOX SCORE

Coal Grove: 0 6 6 8 — 20

Portsmouth: 21 7 7 7 — 42

Team Stats

Teams Coal Grove Portsmouth Plays 69 33 Yards (Pass-Rush) 224 (2-222) 289 (214-75) First Downs 15 13 Turnovers 1 0 Penalties 2 for 15 4 for 41 yards Time of Possession 33:59 14:01

Scoring Plays

P — 32-yard reception, Donavan Carr from Drew Roe (Zach Roth XP good); 9:50 1Q 7-0 P

P — 56-yard reception, Donavan Carr from Drew Roe (Zach Roth XP good); 3:56 1Q 14-0 P

P — 10-yard run, Drew Roe (Zach Roth XP good); 30.9 1Q 21-0 P

P — 4-yard reception, Jayden Duncan from Drew Roe (Zach Roth XP good); 4:48 2Q 28-0 P

CG — 31-yard run, Steven Simpson (2-point try failed); 34.5 2Q 28-6 P

P — 5-yard run, Amare Johnson (Zach Roth XP good); 10:13 3Q 35-6 P

CG — 1-yard run, Chase Hall (2-point try failed); 2:13 3Q 35-12 P

P — 15-yard reception, Reade Pendleton from Drew Roe (Zach Roth XP good); 10:49 4Q 42-12 P

CG — 2-yard run, Chase Hall (Mannon to Hicks 2-point successful); 27.6 4Q 42-20 P

Individual Stats

Passing — Whyatt Mannon (CG) 1-4 2 yards; Drew Roe (P) 16-20 214 yards 4TDs

Rushing — Chase Hall (CG) 30-117 2TDs, Steven Simpson (CG) 17-112 TD, Gavin Gipson (CG) 7-30, Jarren Hicks (CG) 4-8, Whyatt Mannon (CG) 7-(-45); Drew Roe (P) 5-50, Amare Johnson (P) 3-38, Beau Hammond (P) 5-(-13)

Receiving — Chase Hall (CG) 1-2; Donavan Carr (P) 4-119 2TDs, Jayden Duncan 6-38 TD, Reade Pendleton 3-31 TD, Dariyonne Bryant 3-26

Portsmouth senior Amare Johnson (11) scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown to give Portsmouth a 35-6 lead during its win over Coal Grove in Ohio Valley Conference play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Amare-Johnson-_-PHS-CG.jpg Portsmouth senior Amare Johnson (11) scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown to give Portsmouth a 35-6 lead during its win over Coal Grove in Ohio Valley Conference play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Donavan Carr’s tip-drill catch resulted in Portsmouth’s first touchdown during its 42-20 win over Coal Grove inside Trojan Coliseum. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Carr-touchdown-grab-_-PHS-CG.jpg Portsmouth senior Donavan Carr’s tip-drill catch resulted in Portsmouth’s first touchdown during its 42-20 win over Coal Grove inside Trojan Coliseum. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Quick drives, defense lead PHS to OVC win

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

