Valley wins SOC II opener over Oaks

LUCASVILLE — A pair of 50-yard touchdown passes and two scoring runs by Carter Nickel, as well as a limiting defensive performance, gave the Valley Indians a 31-6 win over Oak Hill to begin their Southern Ohio Conference Division II schedule.

The victory was Valley’s third straight win and fourth in five tries, each during their current win streak coming by 24 or more points.

Nickel used his legs to find the end zone with 4:43 left in the first half, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead with Chase Ruby’s extra point included.

Junior George Arnett and Nickel connected on a 57-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half to make it a two possession game (14-0).

Oak Hill’s Braylon Howell caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Darrick Boggs with 10 minutes to go in the third, but that was the only time the visiting Oaks would get on the scoreboard.

Arnett and Nickel responded with another 50-yard pass to answer Oak Hill’s score, making it 21-6 less than minute after the Oaks erased their shutout attempt chance.

Nickel scored with 6:43 left in the third on a 42-yard run to make it 28-6, and Ruby followed by nailing a 26-yard field goal for the final points.

The Indians will travel to Waverly on Friday (Oct. 1) — looking to upend the Tigers’ unbeaten season.

Both teams enter Friday night a perfect 1-0 in SOC II play.

Oak Hill 0 0 6 0—6

Valley 0 14 14 3—31

V — Carter Nickel, 6-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 4:43, 2nd (7-0 V)

V — George Arnett, 57-yard pass from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby kick), :00, 2nd (14-0 V)

OH — Braylon Howell, 52-yard pass from Darrick Boggs (kick blocked), 10:00, 3rd (14-6 V)

V— George Arnett, 51-yard pass from Carter Nickel (George Ruby kick), 9:36, 3rd (21-6 V)

V — Carter Nickel, 24-yard run (Chase Ruby kick), 6:34, 3rd (28-6 V)

V — Chase Ruby, 26-yard field goal, 9:48, 4th (31-6 V)

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Oak Hill: not available; Valley: Carter Nickel 12-65 2TD, George Arnett 9-74, Chase Morrow 7-37

PASSING — Oak Hill: not available; Valley: Carter Nickel 11-18-0-211 2TD

RECEIVING— Oak Hill: not available; Valley: George Arnett 5-133 2TD, Colt Buckle 5-55, Brendan Vice 1-16

Valley quarterback Carter Nickel (10) looks for room to run and eludes Oak Hill defenders Evan Fisher (50) and Aidan Hall during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Valley High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Oak-Hill-Valley-FB-Nickel-.jpg Valley quarterback Carter Nickel (10) looks for room to run and eludes Oak Hill defenders Evan Fisher (50) and Aidan Hall during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Valley High School. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips of Glory Days Photography

Staff Report

