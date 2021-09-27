Late scores lead Waverly past West

WAVERLY — A string of 19 unanswered points kept the Waverly Tigers undefeated as they fought off Portsmouth West 7-28 to open Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Mitchell Irwin’s two-yard rushing touchdown with 11:53 left in the fourth quarter gave the Senators their first score of the second half — after being tied with the Tigers 21-21 at halftime.

It also tied the game at 28-all, and set-up Waverly’s offense to continue at its blistering pace.

Less than a minute after Irwin’s run tied the game, Waverly’s Mark Stulley caught a 28-yard pass from Wade Futhey to give the Tigers a 34-28 lead after a missed extra-point kick.

Jason McClellan intercepted an Irwin pass for a touchdown on West’s next drive, putting the Tigers ahead by two scores at 40-28 for the first time in the contest.

Stulley iced the game with a 34-yard run and Keagan Smith’s made PAT made it 47-28 with 4:06 to go.

Scioto County’s teams have proven a strong test for Waverly (5-0), as both West (3-3) and Portsmouth (5-1) have either been tied or led the Tigers in the fourth quarter at Raidiger Field in the last two weeks.

Irwin ran for two touchdowns and threw for two — touchdown strikes to Jeffery Bishop and Ashton Klaiber in the first half.

The junior quarterback also threw four interceptions, despite 250 passing yards.

Ryan Sissel led the Senator rushers with 31 carries and 122 yards.

West will be the home team for its week-seven game against Minford, a contest currently scheduled to be played at Valley High School on Saturday, Oct. 2.

* * *

West 7 14 0 7 —28

Waverly 7 14 7 19—47

PW — Jeffery Bishop, 27-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), 6:44, 1st (7-0 PW)

W — Mark Stulley, 20-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 4:46, 1st (7-7 tie)

W— Wyatt Crabtree, 5-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 10:40, 2nd (14-7 W)

PW— Mitchell Irwin, 2-yard run (Landon Perkins kick), 7:34, 2nd (14-14 tie)

PW — Ashton Klaiber, 6-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), :18, 2nd (21-14 PW)

W — Will Futhey, 10-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), :01, 2nd (21-21 tie)

W — Wade Futhey, 8-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 8:35, 3rd (28-21 W)

PW — Mitchell Irwin, 2-yard run (Landon Perkins kick), 11:53, 4th (28-28 tie)

W — Mark Stulley, 28-yard pass from Wade Futhey (kick failed), 11:07, 4th (34-28 W)

W — Jason McClellan, 80-yard interception return (run failed), 8:13, 4th (40-28 W)

W — Mark Stulley, 34-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 4:06, 4th (47-28 W)

Team Statistics

PW W

First downs 27 22

Scrimmage plays 85 52

Rushes-yards 40-169 30-149

Passing yards 250 289

Total yards 419 438

Cmp-Att-Int. 20-45-4 13-22-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-60 10-81

Punts-Ave 1-31 2-32

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —West: Ryan Sissel 31-122, Mitchell Irwin 6-45 2TD, Brandon Barfield 1-8, Jeffery Bishop 2-(-6); Waverly: Mark Stulley 8-75 TD, J.T. Barnett 11-32, Wade Futhey 7-43 TD, Wyatt Crabtree 2-5 TD, Team 2-(-6)

PASSING — West: Mitchell Irwin 20-45-4-250 2TD; Waverly: Wade Futhey 13-22-0-289 3TD

RECEIVING— West: Jeffery Bishop 8-114 TD, Ashton Klaiber 6-47 TD, Cole Tipton 2-44, Ryan Sissel 1-22, Brandon Anderson 1-14, Trevor Fike 1-5, Alex Blevins 1-4; Waverly: Mark Stulley 5-109 2TD, Penn Morrison 4-103, Will Futhey 4-77 TD

West senior Ashton Klaiber (12) caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Irwin with 18 seconds left before halftime in the Senators’ SOC II opener versus Waverly. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_West-pic-1-1.jpg West senior Ashton Klaiber (12) caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Irwin with 18 seconds left before halftime in the Senators’ SOC II opener versus Waverly. Courtesy of Joey Shupert