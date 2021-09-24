Shining through conditions

McDERMOTT — The standard fall wind was most certainly a factor in Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference boys golf championships.
So too was the rain.
A steady, unexpected drizzle made its’ way into Scioto County in the early afternoon as the final SOC golf rounds of the 2021 season were underway at The Elks Country Club. However, the area’s top young golfers refused to let it affect their overall performance.
Valley freshman Cameron Phillips was the lowest scoring individual among the 59 competitors in the SOC I and SOC II championships, shooting a 5-under 67 to out-pace all other league members by at-least 10 strokes in his first-ever high school postseason event.
Phillips recorded a 32 on the front nine holes and a 35 on the back in his standard-setting round.
The Wheelersburg boys golf team posted the lowest team score among 11 qualifying teams, using their top-four scores combined for a 347 score as a unit.
Pirates freshman Owen Mault was the lowest ‘Burg golfer, firing an 80 (43 front, 37 back) in the 18-hole round. Sophomores Isaac Bockway (87), Chris Hamilton (88), and Eli Hall (92) helped make up the remaining 267 in their SOC II championship round.
The defending SOC II champion Minford Falcons finished as league runner-up, scoring 373 with senior Dillon Osborne (82) the lowest-scoring Falcon.
Northwest (441) and Portsmouth West (490) finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, behind Waverly (393) and Oak Hill (427).
Oak Hill senior Cameron Maple was the low-individual among SOC II competitors and second only to Phillips, scoring a 5-over round (39 front, 38 back) in his final league championship.
The South Webster Jeeps boys golf team claimed the SOC I league title, combining to 374 as a unit ahead of second place Ironton St. Joe (407).
Jeeps junior Riley Burnett (88) was the lowest-scoring SW golfer and had the second-fewest strokes among SOC I golfers behind Phillips.
SW’s four-qualifying individuals all finished in the top-seven of SOC I golfers, with Gavin Baker (90, 3rd), Cam Carpenter (96, 6th), and Brady Blizzard (100) rounding out their team-score.
Valley finished in third-place as a team, ahead of fourth place Eastern and fifth place Western.
Golfers from Scioto County and SOC schools will compete in next week’s Division II and III sectional tournaments at Franklin Valley, Elks Country Club, and Jaycees golf courses on Tuesday (Sept. 28) and Wednesday (Sept. 29) with the chance at advancing to the following week’s district tournaments.
The postponed SOC girls golf tournament has been rescheduled for Tuesday (Sept. 28) beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Form more information on OHSAA postseason golf events, visit https://www.baumspage.com/golf/index.php.
SOC I Team Scores
South Webster — 374
Ironton St. Joe — 407
Valley — 419
Eastern — 420
Western — 464
Clay — N/A
Green — N/A
SOC I Individuals
Cameron Phillips, Valley — 67
Riley Burnett, South Webster — 88
Gavin Baker, South Webster — 90
Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe — 94
Cayden Haislop, Eastern — 95
Cam Carpenter, South Webster — 96
Brady Blizzard, South Webster — 100
Blake Stuntebeck, Ironton St. Joe — 100
Nick Pauley, Ironton St. Joe — 102
Dalton Southworth, Eastern — 104
Austin Bloomfield, Valley — 104
Ava Messer, South Webster — 105
Logan Salisbury, Eastern — 106
Mathew Heighton, Ironton St. Joe — 111
Michael Mahlmeiseter, Ironton St. Joe — 112
Logan Slusher, Eastern — 113
Tristan Large, Clay — 114
Wesley Satterfield, Western — 117
Landon Kimbler, Green — 118
Cutter Clay, Western — 120
Jeremiah Cyrus, Valley — 121
Trey Satterfield, Western — 121
Kiefer McCalvin, 126
Brock Stuart, Valley — 127
Brennan Slusher, Eastern — 129
Logan Thompson, Western — 135
Parker Montgomery, Valley — 137
A.J. Ridgon, Clay — 140
SOC II Team Scores
Wheelersburg — 347
Minford — 373
Waverly — 393
Oak Hill — 427
Northwest — 441
Portsmouth West — 490
SOC II Individuals
Kameron Maple, Oak Hill — 77
Owen Mault, Wheelersburg — 80
Dillon Osborne, Minford — 82
Isaac Bockway, Wheelersburg — 87
Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg — 88
Ben Nichols, Waverly — 89
Eli Hall, Wheelersburg — 92
Dylan Collins, Oak Hill — 93
Brady Gill, Wheelersburg — 93
Caleb Stockham, Minford — 94
Kaden Kelley, Minford — 96
Cody Beekman, Waverly — 98
Zander King, Waverly — 99
Reece Lauder, Minford — 101
Aiden Shepherd, Northwest — 103
Matt Justice, Minford — 104
Seth Jenkins, Northwest — 104
Connor Snyder, Waverly — 107
Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West — 110
Deke Tackett, Northwest — 112
Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West — 113
Orville Tackett, Northwest — 122
Alex Cox, Northwest — 124
Hayden Ross, Oak Hill — 125
Jacob Davis, Portsmouth West — 127
Tanner Nichols, Waverly — 127
Ashton McKenzie, Oak Hill — 132
Noah Coleman, Portsmouth West — 140