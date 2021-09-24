Shining through conditions

McDERMOTT — The standard fall wind was most certainly a factor in Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference boys golf championships.

So too was the rain.

A steady, unexpected drizzle made its’ way into Scioto County in the early afternoon as the final SOC golf rounds of the 2021 season were underway at The Elks Country Club. However, the area’s top young golfers refused to let it affect their overall performance.

Valley freshman Cameron Phillips was the lowest scoring individual among the 59 competitors in the SOC I and SOC II championships, shooting a 5-under 67 to out-pace all other league members by at-least 10 strokes in his first-ever high school postseason event.

Phillips recorded a 32 on the front nine holes and a 35 on the back in his standard-setting round.

The Wheelersburg boys golf team posted the lowest team score among 11 qualifying teams, using their top-four scores combined for a 347 score as a unit.

Pirates freshman Owen Mault was the lowest ‘Burg golfer, firing an 80 (43 front, 37 back) in the 18-hole round. Sophomores Isaac Bockway (87), Chris Hamilton (88), and Eli Hall (92) helped make up the remaining 267 in their SOC II championship round.

The defending SOC II champion Minford Falcons finished as league runner-up, scoring 373 with senior Dillon Osborne (82) the lowest-scoring Falcon.

Northwest (441) and Portsmouth West (490) finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, behind Waverly (393) and Oak Hill (427).

Oak Hill senior Cameron Maple was the low-individual among SOC II competitors and second only to Phillips, scoring a 5-over round (39 front, 38 back) in his final league championship.

The South Webster Jeeps boys golf team claimed the SOC I league title, combining to 374 as a unit ahead of second place Ironton St. Joe (407).

Jeeps junior Riley Burnett (88) was the lowest-scoring SW golfer and had the second-fewest strokes among SOC I golfers behind Phillips.

SW’s four-qualifying individuals all finished in the top-seven of SOC I golfers, with Gavin Baker (90, 3rd), Cam Carpenter (96, 6th), and Brady Blizzard (100) rounding out their team-score.

Valley finished in third-place as a team, ahead of fourth place Eastern and fifth place Western.

Golfers from Scioto County and SOC schools will compete in next week’s Division II and III sectional tournaments at Franklin Valley, Elks Country Club, and Jaycees golf courses on Tuesday (Sept. 28) and Wednesday (Sept. 29) with the chance at advancing to the following week’s district tournaments.

The postponed SOC girls golf tournament has been rescheduled for Tuesday (Sept. 28) beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Form more information on OHSAA postseason golf events, visit https://www.baumspage.com/golf/index.php.

SOC I Team Scores

South Webster — 374

Ironton St. Joe — 407

Valley — 419

Eastern — 420

Western — 464

Clay — N/A

Green — N/A

SOC I Individuals

Cameron Phillips, Valley — 67

Riley Burnett, South Webster — 88

Gavin Baker, South Webster — 90

Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe — 94

Cayden Haislop, Eastern — 95

Cam Carpenter, South Webster — 96

Brady Blizzard, South Webster — 100

Blake Stuntebeck, Ironton St. Joe — 100

Nick Pauley, Ironton St. Joe — 102

Dalton Southworth, Eastern — 104

Austin Bloomfield, Valley — 104

Ava Messer, South Webster — 105

Logan Salisbury, Eastern — 106

Mathew Heighton, Ironton St. Joe — 111

Michael Mahlmeiseter, Ironton St. Joe — 112

Logan Slusher, Eastern — 113

Tristan Large, Clay — 114

Wesley Satterfield, Western — 117

Landon Kimbler, Green — 118

Cutter Clay, Western — 120

Jeremiah Cyrus, Valley — 121

Trey Satterfield, Western — 121

Kiefer McCalvin, 126

Brock Stuart, Valley — 127

Brennan Slusher, Eastern — 129

Logan Thompson, Western — 135

Parker Montgomery, Valley — 137

A.J. Ridgon, Clay — 140

SOC II Team Scores

Wheelersburg — 347

Minford — 373

Waverly — 393

Oak Hill — 427

Northwest — 441

Portsmouth West — 490

SOC II Individuals

Kameron Maple, Oak Hill — 77

Owen Mault, Wheelersburg — 80

Dillon Osborne, Minford — 82

Isaac Bockway, Wheelersburg — 87

Chris Hamilton, Wheelersburg — 88

Ben Nichols, Waverly — 89

Eli Hall, Wheelersburg — 92

Dylan Collins, Oak Hill — 93

Brady Gill, Wheelersburg — 93

Caleb Stockham, Minford — 94

Kaden Kelley, Minford — 96

Cody Beekman, Waverly — 98

Zander King, Waverly — 99

Reece Lauder, Minford — 101

Aiden Shepherd, Northwest — 103

Matt Justice, Minford — 104

Seth Jenkins, Northwest — 104

Connor Snyder, Waverly — 107

Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West — 110

Deke Tackett, Northwest — 112

Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West — 113

Orville Tackett, Northwest — 122

Alex Cox, Northwest — 124

Hayden Ross, Oak Hill — 125

Jacob Davis, Portsmouth West — 127

Tanner Nichols, Waverly — 127

Ashton McKenzie, Oak Hill — 132

Noah Coleman, Portsmouth West — 140

Wheelersburg freshman Owen Mault was the low scorer for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Wheelersburg Pirates boys golf team. Jacob Smith | Daily Times South Webster junior Riley Burnett was the low-individual for the Southern Ohio Conference Division I champion South Webster Jeeps boys golf team. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Valley freshman Cameron Phillips fires a fairway shot during his 5-under round in Thursday's Southern Ohio Conference boys golf championships. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips, Glory Days Photography

