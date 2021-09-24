Lady Pirates claim another SOC tennis title

LUCASVILLE — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, simply put and pretty much every match again in 2021, prevailed —withstanding opponents on the court and even any coronavirus impacts off them.

As a result, the Lady Pirates are once again Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis champions —winning the outright championship on Thursday with a 5-0 sweep of host Valley.

The Lady Pirates possibly completed the regular season at 11-1, and went 7-1 in the SOC —capturing the conference crown for the sixth time in seven years, sans 2019 when Waverly won it.

Before that, Wheelersburg was the league winner every year from 2005 thru 2010.

The Pirates and Notre Dame, over the first two Tuesdays in September, played to a pair of 3-2 splits — but Waverly won a makeup matchup against the Titans, thus giving them two league losses while Wheelersburg had just the one.

All five Lady Pirate triumphs on Thursday, which was a makeup match from Tuesday, were straight-set sweeps.

In fact, the Lady Indians only won three games combined among all three singles matches.

Maria Nolan swept Miracle Sammons 6-2 and 6-0 at first singles, Serena Kataria did the same to Kellyn Mollette 6-1 and 6-0 at second singles, and Isabella Hamilton blanked Joann Cyrus at third singles 6-0 and 6-0.

At first doubles, Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney swept Valley’s Rylee Johnson and Anna-Marie Stevens 6-2 and 6-0 —while Wheelersburg’s Hailee Corona and Emma Brinkman, at second doubles, got by Anna-Marie Elliott and Emma Bentley 6-4 and 6-2.

The Lady Pirates also pitched a 5-0 shutout against the Indians a month ago.

Wheelersburg will possibly play at Portsmouth on Thursday in a makeup non-league tilt, which was rained out earlier this month.

But first things first, the Orange and Black will compete along with Waverly, Valley, Notre Dame and Minford in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s SOC tournament.

Those singles and doubles matches take place at Shawnee State University at 4 p.m. both days.

The Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team, coached by Jodi Wright (front left), captured the 2021 outright Southern Ohio Conference championship on Thursday night.

