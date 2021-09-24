2 SSU women’s programs to host golf event

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s basketball and softball programs will be teaming up to host the Shawnee State Softball and Women’s Basketball Golf Scramble, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Elks Country Club in McDermott.

The event is for interested individuals which wish to donate to both programs.

In the golf scramble, prize money will be awarded to teams which finish in first, second, and third place.

Money will also be rewarded to an individual that has the closest shot to the pin on the seventh and 17th holes, and the longest drive on the 18th hole.

There will also be a skins game, a mulligan, and a 50/50 raffle available.

Team registration costs $400 to enter.

A single hole sponsorship costs $100, a hole plus a website ad sponsorship costs $150, and a hole plus a gameday sponsorship costs $200.

For further questions and/or information, please contact the following individuals:

Sam White, SSU softball head coach, at (334) 796-5894 or at swhite@shawnee.edu

DeWayne Burroughs, SSU women’s basketball head coach, at (410) 905-4433 or at dburroughs@shawnee.edu

Steve Whittaker, SSU softball assistant coach, at (740) 352-1822

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.