FALL SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Sept. 22

FALL SPORTS SCOREBOARD — September 22

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Fairfield 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-11)

McDERMOTT — With this week being an eventful one for the Northwest Mohawks, they opened it on Wednesday with a clean sweep of the visiting Fairfield Lions.

The Mohawks had a second senior reach a career milestone within 10 days, and won their eighth match in 10 tries this season —with a non-league 25-14, 25-22 and 25-11 win.

As part of her match-high 18 digs, senior back row specialist Ava Jenkins collected the 1000th dig of her career.

On Sept. 13, in a three-set non-league sweep of Clay, Northwest senior setter Reagan Lewis landed her 2,000th career assist.

Jenkins, on her special night, also amassed 10 kills and five ace serves —while Lewis set for 25 assists and added seven digs.

Lewis had a block, Jenkins one assist, and Abby Spriggs dug up 13 balls for the Mohawks.

Spriggs, Kloe Montgomery and Audrey Knittel each notched five kills, as Montgomery and Knittel served for a pair of aces.

Faith Jewett had four kills, Knittel two assists, and Montgomery two blocks.

The Mohawks, with their SpikeOut Cancer match, returned home on Thursday night —and hosted Minford in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

Minford 3, Oak Hill 0

Symmes Valley 3, East 0

Portsmouth at West, ppd.

South Webster at Eastern, ppd. to Oct. 4