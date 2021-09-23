SSU’s Phillips named MSC XC ROW

PORTSMOUTH — Behind an outstanding time of 26:49 that the Chillicothe native ran in Friday’s All-Ohio Championships, Shawnee State sophomore Jonah Phillips was named as the Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week — according to a release put out by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Phillips, who was the top Shawnee State runner at the All-Ohio Championships last Friday evening, outran 20 NCAA Division I runners and was the top NAIA runner in a massive 221-participant field at the Cedarville-based meet.

Phillips and fellow teammate Aiden Kammler, who was the next-closest NAIA participant in 61st overall with a 26:54, were the only MSC runners to run under 27 minutes in an 8K race over the weekend.

Phillips would have won the Drakes Creek Scramble by 27 seconds — had the sophomore competed in the Bowling Green, Ky.-based event.

The award is the first of the season and the fourth of Phillips’ career.

