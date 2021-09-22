Cooper’s Karate competes at Ohio state championships

CHILLICOTHE — Students from Cooper’s Karate in West Portsmouth recently competed at the Akju Nationals and the 53rd annual Ohio state karate, Ju-Jitsu, and Iaido championships hosted at Chillicothe City Schools in Ross County.

10 of the 12 students who competed placed in their competition level and three students from Cooper’s Karate took home first place in their class.

Harper Hoskins — 3rd place Kumite, Kata (10-11 year old division, advance)

Sydney Hoskins — 2nd place Kumite (10-11 year old division, advance)

Gwen Riddlebarger — 1st place Kumite, 3rd place Kata (7-8 year old division, novice)

Jeremiah Rhea — 1st place Kumite, 2nd place Kata (12-13 year old division, novice)

Riley Knighten — 2nd place Kumite (7-8 year old division, novice)

Lincoln Spencer — 2nd place Fighting (7-8 year old division, novice)

Zane Peters — 1st place Kumite (7-8 year old division, novice)

Carson Peters — 3rd place Kumite (9-10 year old division, novice)

Megan Conley — 3rd place Women’s Black Belt Kumite

Tony KcKrimmon — competed in men’s heavyweight division

Jenna Sparks — competed in the 10-year old division

Bobby Cooper (instructor) — 2nd place in men’s Kumite black belt senior division, 2nd place Kata