OHSAA Computer Rankings — September 21

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (4-0-0) 10.875, 2. Canfield South Range (5-0-0) 9.5475, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0-0) 9.3525, 4. Bellaire (5-0-0) 8.899, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0-0) 8.7475, 6. Ravenna Southeast (5-0-0) 7.4263, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1-0) 6.1283, 8. Columbiana Crestview (3-2-0) 4.9253, 9. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-2-0) 4.85, 10. Jefferson Area (3-2-0) 4.8367, 11. Akron Manchester (3-2-0) 4.5408, 12. Rootstown (3-2-0) 4.1265, 13. Richmond Edison (3-2-0) 4.0697, 14. Conneaut (2-3-0) 3.3433, 15. Burton Berkshire (3-2-0) 2.8688, 16. Mantua Crestwood (1-3-0) 2.6806, 17. Cadiz Harrison Central (2-3-0) 2.6673, 18. Youngstown Liberty (2-3-0) 2.6, 19. Atwater Waterloo (2-3-0) 2.1071, 20. Rayland Buckeye Local (1-3-0) 1.8301

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (5-0-0) 10.15, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0-0) 7.9, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-2-0) 7.7, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2-0) 7.1, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1-0) 6.8838, 6. Elyria Cath. (3-2-0) 6.5828, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1-0) 6.3184, 8. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-1-0) 6.3, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (3-1-0) 5.4846, 10. Lima Bath (3-2-0) 5.2, 11. Genoa Area (2-3-0) 4.85, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (3-2-0) 4.05, 13. Kansas Lakota (3-2-0) 3.8, 14. Brooklyn (3-2-0) 3.7579, 15. Oak Harbor (3-2-0) 3.2, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-4-0) 2.9677, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-3-0) 2.7606, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-3-0) 2.5163, 19. Millbury Lake (2-3-0) 2.0082, 20. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4-0) 1.8122

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (5-0-0) 9.803, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0-0) 9.0918, 3. Ironton (4-1-0) 7.7306, 4. Portsmouth (4-1-0) 7.0113, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-1-0) 6.5208, 6. Minford (3-1-0) 5.8182, 7. Portsmouth West (3-2-0) 5.3788, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-2-0) 5.25, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2-0) 5.098, 10. Wheelersburg (2-3-0) 4.8551, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-1-0) 4.6526, 12. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3-0) 4.432, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-3-0) 3.95, 14. New Lexington (2-3-0) 3.4141, 15. Wellston (2-3-0) 3.1131, 16. Pomeroy Meigs (2-2-0) 2.9971, 17. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-3-0) 2.7, 18. Albany Alexander (2-3-0) 2.1082, 19. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.0927, 20. Coshocton (1-3-0) 1.6868

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Mariemont (4-1-0) 8.4, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-0-0) 7.05, 3. Brookville (4-1-0) 6.95, 4. Cin. Madeira (4-1-0) 6.3768, 5. Reading (4-1-0) 6.1778, 6. Versailles (4-1-0) 5.6, 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-2-0) 5.3289, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2-0) 5.2289, 9. Springfield Shawnee (3-2-0) 4.85, 9. Carlisle (3-2-0) 4.85, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2-0) 4.7654, 12. Cin. Taft (2-2-0) 4.5225, 13. Sabina East Clinton (3-2-0) 3.9796, 14. Williamsburg (3-2-0) 3.3333, 15. Day. Meadowdale (3-1-0) 3.2967, 16. Springfield Greenon (2-2-0) 3.0278, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-2-0) 2.8523, 18. Cin. Finneytown (2-3-0) 1.7, 19. Blanchester (1-3-0) 1.375, 20. London Madison Plains (1-4-0) 1.304

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0-0) 9.4505, 2. Mogadore (4-1-0) 8.2929, 3. New Middletown Springfield (4-1-0) 7.4909, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-1-0) 6.4061, 5. Hanoverton United (3-1-0) 5.1105, 6. Brookfield (3-1-0) 5.0417, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (3-2-0) 4.7134, 8. Sullivan Black River (3-2-0) 4.5347, 9. Creston Norwayne (3-2-0) 4.25, 10. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-1-0) 3.8989, 11. East Canton (2-2-0) 3.8539, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (2-3-0) 2.6714, 13. Newton Falls (2-3-0) 2.65, 14. Rittman (2-2-0) 2.6477, 15. Jeromesville Hillsdale (2-3-0) 2.5091, 16. Mineral Ridge (2-3-0) 2.4081, 17. Wellington (2-3-0) 2.2653, 18. Oberlin (1-4-0) 2.2131, 19. Wickliffe (1-3-0) 2, 20. Canton Central Cath. (1-4-0) 1.75

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (5-0-0) 10.45, 2. Ashland Crestview (5-0-0) 8.15, 3. Columbus Grove (5-0-0) 7.9, 4. Carey (4-1-0) 7.2204, 5. Defiance Tinora (4-1-0) 7.2, 6. Gibsonburg (5-0-0) 6.9122, 7. Collins Western Reserve (4-1-0) 6.3, 8. Liberty Center (3-2-0) 5.75, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-1-0) 5.6232, 10. Bluffton (4-1-0) 5.0727, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 4.9239, 12. Attica Seneca East (4-1-0) 4.35, 13. Delta (3-2-0) 4.2367, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1-0) 3.95, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.55, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3-0) 1.8608, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-3-0) 1.4, 18. Northwood (1-2-0) 1.3333, 19. Sherwood Fairview (1-4-0) 0.8, 19. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-4-0) 0.8

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0-0) 8.9205, 2. Cols. Africentric (4-1-0) 8.4899, 3. West Jefferson (5-0-0) 7.8879, 4. Galion Northmor (5-0-0) 7.8327, 5. Proctorville Fairland (3-1-0) 5.6932, 6. Worthington Christian (4-0-0) 5.6475, 7. Barnesville (3-1-0) 5.3596, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (4-0-0) 4.2967, 9. Grandview Hts. (2-2-0) 4.2386, 10. KIPP Columbus (3-2-0) 4.2, 11. Fredericktown (3-2-0) 4.05, 12. Lucasville Valley (3-2-0) 3.7626, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1-0) 3.6483, 14. Centerburg (2-2-0) 3.4171, 15. Johnstown Northridge (2-3-0) 3.1979, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (2-3-0) 2.7938, 17. Nelsonville-York (2-3-0) 2.6247, 18. Mount Gilead (2-3-0) 2.5606, 19. Ironton Rock Hill (1-2-0) 2.0696, 20. Marion Elgin (1-4-0) 1.4071

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (5-0-0) 7.5, 2. Mechanicsburg (5-0-0) 7.3313, 3. Arcanum (5-0-0) 6.0959, 4. Harrod Allen East (3-2-0) 5.9, 5. Anna (3-2-0) 4.7, 6. Springfield Northeastern (4-1-0) 4.3626, 7. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1-0) 4.125, 8. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2-0) 3.9918, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2-0) 3.7131, 10. Delphos Jefferson (2-3-0) 2.5111, 11. Cin. Country Day (3-2-0) 2.4, 12. Fort Recovery (2-3-0) 2.2, 13. North Lewisburg Triad (2-3-0) 2.1071, 14. New Paris National Trail (2-3-0) 1.85, 15. Cin. Deer Park (1-4-0) 1.7639, 16. Casstown Miami East (2-3-0) 1.7, 17. Chillicothe Huntington (1-3-0) 1.5694, 18. Covington (1-4-0) 0.9, 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1-4-0) 0.9, 20. Frankfort Adena (1-4-0) 0.8

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (5-0-0) 9.45, 2. Independence (4-1-0) 7.5776, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (5-0-0) 7.4598, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1-0) 5.5, 5. Lowellville (4-1-0) 4.9388, 6. Windham (4-0-0) 4.9045, 7. Dalton (3-2-0) 4.6707, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-1-0) 4.5983, 9. Plymouth (3-2-0) 4.05, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (3-1-0) 4.0421, 11. Malvern (3-2-0) 3.8646, 12. Salineville Southern (3-2-0) 3.8141, 13. Vienna Mathews (2-2-0) 3.1868, 14. Wellsville (2-1-0) 3.1042, 15. Monroeville (2-3-0) 2.7, 16. McDonald (2-3-0) 2.6856, 17. Toronto (2-3-0) 2.3122, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (2-3-0) 2.1646, 19. Greenwich South Central (2-2-0) 2.125, 20. Ashland Mapleton (1-3-0) 2.0227

Region 26 – 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0-0) 7.4, 2. Edon (4-1-0) 6.2838, 3. Lima Central Cath. (4-1-0) 5.5, 4. McComb (4-1-0) 5.35, 5. Defiance Ayersville (3-1-0) 5.1111, 6. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-1-0) 4.4646, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1-0) 4.45, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1-0) 4.3, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2-0) 3.9677, 10. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-1-0) 3.95, 11. Leipsic (3-2-0) 3.75, 12. Arlington (4-1-0) 3.25, 13. Spencerville (2-3-0) 3, 14. Antwerp (3-2-0) 2.7082, 15. Lima Perry (2-3-0) 2.5, 16. Edgerton (3-2-0) 2.3, 17. Tiffin Calvert (2-3-0) 2.1653, 18. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3-0) 2.1071, 19. Ada (1-4-0) 1.8, 20. Sycamore Mohawk (1-4-0) 1.4

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (5-0-0) 9, 2. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-0-0) 7.4776, 3. Shadyside (5-0-0) 7.3813, 4. Glouster Trimble (3-1-0) 5.657, 5. Howard East Knox (4-1-0) 5.649, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1-0) 4.4129, 7. Waterford (2-2-0) 3.9942, 8. Hannibal River (2-3-0) 3.6367, 9. Racine Southern (3-1-0) 3.3401, 10. Caldwell (3-2-0) 3.1714, 11. Danville (2-3-0) 2.85, 12. Corning Miller (2-1-0) 2.7939, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-2-0) 2.2639, 14. Morral Ridgedale (2-2-0) 2.1433, 15. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-3-0) 1.7646, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-3-0) 1.7608, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-4-0) 1.4071, 18. Cardington-Lincoln (1-3-0) 1.3889, 19. Reedsville Eastern (1-3-0) 1.2727, 20. Beallsville (1-3-0) 0.875, 20. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-3-0) 0.875

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0-0) 10.2606, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-0-0) 7.0323, 3. New Bremen (4-1-0) 6.2788, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (4-1-0) 5.05, 5. Springfield Cath. Central (4-1-0) 4.9041, 6. Fayetteville-Perry (4-1-0) 4.8072, 7. DeGraff Riverside (3-2-0) 4.7, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (3-2-0) 4.1542, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (3-0-0) 4.1212, 10. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-2-0) 3.4, 11. St. Henry (3-2-0) 2.8592, 12. Troy Christian (3-2-0) 2.7592, 13. Beaver Eastern (1-3-0) 2.0801, 14. Fort Loramie (2-3-0) 2.0545, 15. Ansonia (2-3-0) 1.85, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-3-0) 1.5, 17. Lockland (1-3-0) 1.282, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-3-0) 1.2727, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-3-0) 0.875, 19. Hamilton New Miami (1-3-0) 0.875, 19. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (1-3-0) 0.875