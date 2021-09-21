SSU Athletics accepting 2022 HOF nominations

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Athletics Department is now accepting Hall of Fame nominations for the Class of 2022 — from now until the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 24.

Student-athletes which graduated in the Class of 2016 or further back can be nominated for the award — if they haven’t been before.

To nominate a former SSU athlete, visit the Hall of Fame form.

Nomination criteria is located on that same form.

