Valley takes season series over Northwest

McDERMOTT — Although the schools and the rivalry are the same, Valley and Northwest’s second meeting of the season at Roy Rogers Field was different from their first meeting back in week two.

Valley scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters in their week-five meeting with the Mohawks, rolling to a 42-18 win and improving their record to 3-2 heading into Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

The Indians were effective when they had the ball, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six offensive possessions and avoiding punting until the fourth quarter.

Indians coach Darren Crabtree said following the win that he was happy with the way his group played in all phases: their efficiency on offense, forcing three Mohawk turnovers, and senior Chase Ruby’s efforts on special teams.

“We got out of this what we wanted. Offensively we were able to run the ball, defensively we came away with another score this week,” Crabtree said. “Ruby did a great job on kickoffs tonight and was perfect on extra points. We’re excited about where we are with an opportunity to go 4-2 with a win at home.”

Valley running backs Chase Morrow and George Arnett each had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the victory.

The backfield duo combined for 195 yards on 20 carries (Morrow 137, Arnett 58), and accounted for over half of the Indians’ points in the 24-point win.

Morrow also intercepted a Northwest pass and returned it to the end zone, making this the second straight week the senior linebacker had a pick-six.

He also was the Indians’ team leader with 11 tackles and recovered one of two Northwest lost fumbles.

Put simply, he was anywhere and everywhere on the field at all times.

“This is back-to-back games he’s had a pick-six, he was all over the field making tackles. In the last two weeks he’s been our leading rusher — hits the hole extremely hard and makes great cuts and did so again tonight,” Crabtree said of Morrow.

The Mohawks, dealing with a myriad of injuries, relied on senior quarterback Austin Newman for a large chunk of their offense.

Newman was Northwest’s leading rusher, carrying 17 times for 91 yards and a touchdown, as well as completing four passes for 69 yards.

Colton Campbell added 60 yards on five carries during the fourth quarter as the Mohawks’ second leading rusher.

Wyatt Brackman scored once on the ground, finding the end zone on a three-yard run.

Newman did most of his rushing damage on the edge, something that Crabtree said was an adjustment for his team after Northwest ran up the middle for great success in their week-two meeting.

“Last time we played they were able to run the ball pretty effectively between the tackles. Did some things differently this time which allowed them to get to the outside more, but that’s an adjustment based on the adjustment we made,” he said.

Northwest (1-4) will open their Southern Ohio Conference Division I schedule on Friday at Spartan Municipal Stadium against Notre Dame.

Valley will welcome Oak Hill to Lucasville for its SOC II opener on Friday — seeking their third consecutive win.

A win would give the Indians their first in their series with the Oaks — since they moved up into the SOC II prior to the start of the 2019 season.

“I like the way we’re moving and distributing the ball offensively, getting a lot of different people involved — defensively we just have to keep getting better. Our varsity defense gave up two scores tonight, one last week… we’re making strides with trying to become a better team as we head into league play,” Crabtree said.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley: 14 14 14 0 — 42

Northwest: 0 6 6 6 — 18

Team Statistics

Teams Valley Northwest Plays 34 61 First Downs 14 18 Yards (Pass-Rush) 248 (29-219) 302 (69-233) Time of Possession 20:43 27:17 Turnovers 1 3 Penalties 8 for 61 yards 5 for 64 yards

Scoring Plays

V — 1-yard run, George Arnett (Chase Ruby XP good); 7-0 V

V — 5-yard run, Chase Morrow (Chase Ruby XP good); 14-0

N — 15-yard run, Austin Newman (2-point try unsuccessful); 14-6 V

V — 15-yard pass, Chase Morrow reception from Carter Nickel (Chase Ruby XP good); 21-6 V

V — 26-yard interception return, Chase Morrow (Chase Ruby XP good); 28-6 V

V — 20-yard run, Chase Morrow (2-point try unsuccessful); 34-6 V

N — 3-yard run, Wyatt Brackman (2-point try unsuccessful) 34-12 V

V — 2-yard run, George Arnett (Justin Moore reception for 2-point conversion); 42-12 V

N — 50-yard pass, Darius Williams reception from Austin Newman (2-point try unsuccessful) 42-18 V

Individual Statistics

Pass: Carter Nickel (V) 2/2, 29, TD; Austin Newman 4/9, 69, TD INT

Rush: Chase Morrow (V) 10-137 2TD, George Arnett 10-58 2TD, Aiden Waughtel (V) 2-19, Carter Nickel (V) 5-14, Zach Whitt (V) 1-(-2), Gabe Neely (V) 3-1; Austin Newman (N) 17-91 TD, Colton Campbell (N) 5-60, Jesse Copas (N) 13-46, Layne Gilley (N) 5-22, Wyatt Brackman (N) 6-14, Andrew Newman (N) 1-5, Payton Ball (N) 1-2, Lamarcus Parker (N) 1-0

Receiving: George Arnett (V) 1-14, Chase Morrow (V) 1-15; Darius Williams (N) 1-50 TD, Tanner Bolin (N) 1-11, JC Jones (N) 1-5, Jesse Copas (N) 1-3

Northwest senior quarterback Austin Newman (14) led the Mohawks in rushing with 91 yards and a touchdown during their week five meeting with Valley. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_8975-1.jpg Northwest senior quarterback Austin Newman (14) led the Mohawks in rushing with 91 yards and a touchdown during their week five meeting with Valley. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Valley junior Justin Moore (26) celebrates after making a two-point conversion reception during the Indians’ 42-18 win over Northwest at Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_9032-1.jpg Valley junior Justin Moore (26) celebrates after making a two-point conversion reception during the Indians’ 42-18 win over Northwest at Roy Rogers Field. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved