West wins at KIPP for 3rd straight

COLUMBUS — West junior running back Ryan Sissel carried the load and in turn, the Senators marched to their third straight win of the 2021 season.

Sissel toted as a ballcarrier 43 times in their win over KIPP Columbus on Friday, totaling 290 yards on the ground and scoring three of West’s four touchdowns in the 29-20 win.

West jumped out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and was never caught by the Jaguars.

Despite KIPP outscoring the Senators 14-8 in the second, West managed to claim the second half 7-6 to hold onto the nine-point win — improving its record under first-year head coach Todd Gilliland to 3-2.

Junior quarterback Mitchell Irwin tossed a touchdown as one of his 11 pass attempts, connecting with senior Jesse Dixon near the goal line for a four-yard touchdown reception.

Sophomore Jeffery Bishop made four catches for 33 yards and carried the ball three times for 19.

Junior Brandon Barfield ran five times for 25 yards and Cole Tipton caught a pass from Irwin for five.

Sophomore Trevor Fike returned and interception for 33 yards on a pass by KIPP quarterback Tymir Wynn.

Fike was also West’s leading tackler with eight total (six solo).

Seniors Cayden Coleman and Tucker Spriggs each recovered a Jaguar fumble on the defensive side in the nine-point win.

West will make its way to Raidiger Field on Friday night to face unbeaten and defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Waverly in both teams’ league opener.

