Fall Sports Roundup — Sept. 16

Volleyball

Gallia Academy 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)

PORTSMOUTH — In a match of teams previously unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play, it was the Gallia Academy Blue Devils who retained the top-spot in the OVC race in a three-set road win over Portsmouth.

GA improves to 5-1 overall (4-0 OVC) with the win, while the Lady Trojans suffered their first loss of the 2021 season to fall to 5-1 (3-1 OVC).

Portsmouth will host West on Monday, Sept. 19 in a non-league matchup.

Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-8)

OAK HILL — The Northwest Lady Mohawks earned a road Southern Ohio Conference Division II win on Thursday, besting host Oak Hill in a three-set win.

The Lady Mohawk win improves their overall mark to 7-2 (5-2 SOC II).

Ava Jenkins led Northwest with a team-high 14 kills and 17 digs, followed by Kloe Montgomery who had 10 kills, five ace serves, and six digs.

Reagan Lewis totaled 34 assists and had eight digs defensively in Northwest’s first match since Lewis topped the 2,000 assist mark.

Faith Jewett had six kills, Abby Springs finished with three and 14 digs, while Audrey Knittel had five kills, a block, and eight digs.

Northwest will host Eastern, Fairfield, and Minford next week in SOC and non-league play.

Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-5, 25-16, 25-19)

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans remain unbeaten in Southern Ohio Conference Divsion I volleyball, besting visiting Green in three sets and retaining their lead in league play.

Notre Dame improves to 3-3 overall (3-0 SOC) with the victory.

Annie Dettwiller and Gracie Ashley had six kills each, while Gwen Sparks finished with five in the winning effort. Kamryn Bradford and Katie Strickland also each had three kills.

Dettwiller totaled five assists with Ashley and Bradford assisting four times.

Katherine Ball and Brianne Hicks finished with three total blocks apiece and junior Mallory Boland had a team-high 12 digs on the defensive end.

Notre Dame will travel to Circleville on Saturday to participate in the Circleville Invitational.

Boys Soccer

South Webster 3, Waverly 0

SOUTH WEBSTER — A trio of second half goals helped propel the South Webster Jeeps to a 3-0 win over Waverly in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Zander Rawlins scored unassisted just six minutes into the second half, breaking the scoreless time that lasted the entire first half and more.

Dylan Shupert was assisted on his goal at the 48:37 mark of the game by Trae Zimmerman, putting the Jeeps ahead 2-0 of the Tigers by a pair.

Zimmerman scored unassisted at the 54:26 mark of the game as the Jeeps’ defense and goalkeeper Jaren Lower kept Waverly scoreless throughout the contest.

Lower had nine saves on each of Waverly’s nine shots on goal.

South Webster improves to 3-3-1 (2-2-1 SOC II) with the win and will travel to face Unioto on Saturday in non-league play.

Wheelersburg 7, Fairland 1

PROCTORVILLE — A second half that featured five Wheelersburg goals helped the Pirates bounce-back to a 7-1 road win over the Fairland Dragons in non-league play.

Jackson Schwamburger scored at the 7:20 mark of the first half on a goal assisted by Nathan Sylvia.

Austin Collier found the back of the net 20 minutes later at the 27:24 mark on a score assisted by Sylvia.

Just as the first half saw Wheelersburg goal scorers with one goal apiece, the second half provided more of the same.

Braxton Rase scored 10 minutes into the second half on an assist by Sylvia. 30 seconds later, Sylvia scored while being assisted by Max Hagans.

Hagans scored just 11:10 into the second half and assisted on Wheelersburg’s final two goals by Connor Estep and Brody Wilburn, giving him five assists on Pirate goals in the victory.

Wheelersburg improves to 5-2 with the win and will travel to Zane Trace on Saturday in non-league play.

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 5, Fairland 2

PROCTORVILLE — Wheelersburg did their scoring in bunches on Thursday and claimed a road win over Fairland in non-league play.

Jocelyn Tilley scored each of the Pirates’ first three goals, all of which came in the first half. One of Tilley’s goals came directly off a corner kick with just 1:43 to play in the first half.

Bella Miller assisted on Tilley’s first goal and scored both of Wheelersburg’s second half goals on assists by Mia Vastine and Tilley.

Senior goal keeper Brynley Preston had three saves as Wheelersburg improves to 6-1 with the win. The Lady Pirates travel to Zane Trace on Saturday for another non-league contest at noon.

Coaches — Submit stats and scores to PDT staff via email: jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com