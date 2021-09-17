Burg seniors top Fighting Tigers

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team of 2021 celebrated another season victory on Thursday —and did so honoring all 11 of its seniors.

That’s because the Lady Pirates posted a 4-1 win over visiting Ironton —completing the season sweep of the non-league Fighting Tigers , and raising their record to 10-1.

In August, in the fourth match of the season, Wheelersburg swept Ironton 5-0.

While the Lady Pirates played their lineup on Thursday so seniors could occupy all seven spots, they won with straight-set sweeps —even a pair of blankings and one match which was a forfeit.

That forfeit by the Fighting Tigers was at second doubles, as Rachel Davenport and Makahla Petitto won without even playing a first serve.

At first doubles, Maegan Jolly and Hailee Corona pitched a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout of Ironton’s Anna Davis and Annika McCown —while Hailey Conn did the same at third singles to Laney Morgan.

At second singles, Isabella Hamilton swept Ironton’s Isabel Morgan 6-4 and 6-2.

The Fighting Tigers took their only individually win at first singles — when Kendall Pauley posted an identical 6-4 and 6-4 win over Serena Kataria.

The Lady Pirates return the road, and return to SOC action, on Tuesday against Valley.

First serve is set for 4:30 p.m.

It is the final regular-season contest for Wheelersburg, which can clinch at least a share of its seventh consecutive conference championship with a win.

Notre Dame defeated the Lady Pirates 3-2 on Tuesday for their lone loss this year —but must defeat host Waverly on Tuesday in the completion of a suspended match, AND their regularly-scheduled season finale.

A loss by the Lady Titans in either contest, combined with Wheelersburg winning over Valley, would clinch the outright title for the Lady Pirates.

Otherwise, Wheelersburg will share the championship with Notre Dame.

