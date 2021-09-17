SSU softball to hold prospect camp

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University softball program will be holding a prospect camp for softball players interested in working out in front of SSU coaches and learning further about Sam White’s program.

The camp will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The camp, which costs $75 per camper, will be held at Bristol Park — which is located at 800 Armbruster Parkway in Waverly.

Softball players from the ages of 14 to 18 are invited to attend.

It will include college level training and drills from the Shawnee State coaching staff at all positions of play.

To sign up, interested players should contact Coach White through email at swhite@shawnee.edu.

