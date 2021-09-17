Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 16
Volleyball
Gallia Academy 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)
Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-8)
Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-5, 25-16, 25-19)
New Boston 3, Western 0 (25-14, 28-26, 25-14)
Clay 3, East 0
Waverly at South Webster, ppd.
Wheelersburg at Valley, ppd.
Minford at Eastern, ppd.
Boys Soccer
Valley 6, St. Joseph 1
South Webster 3, Waverly 0
Wheelersburg 7, Fairland 1
Gallia Academy 5, Portsmouth 0
Chesapeake 10, Portsmouth West 0
New Boston at Western, ppd. to Sept. 17
Girls Soccer
Wheelersburg 5, Fairland 2
St. Joseph 7, Waverly 0
Northwest 3, Southeastern 0
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 4, Ironton 1