Fall Sports Scoreboard — Sept. 16

Volleyball

Gallia Academy 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)

Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-8)

Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-5, 25-16, 25-19)

New Boston 3, Western 0 (25-14, 28-26, 25-14)

Clay 3, East 0

Waverly at South Webster, ppd.

Wheelersburg at Valley, ppd.

Minford at Eastern, ppd.

Boys Soccer

Valley 6, St. Joseph 1

South Webster 3, Waverly 0

Wheelersburg 7, Fairland 1

Gallia Academy 5, Portsmouth 0

Chesapeake 10, Portsmouth West 0

New Boston at Western, ppd. to Sept. 17

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 5, Fairland 2

St. Joseph 7, Waverly 0

Northwest 3, Southeastern 0

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 4, Ironton 1