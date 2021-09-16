de Lange wins 6th MSC Offensive POW

PORTSMOUTH — Behind a four-goal effort against Trinity Christian which marked a career-high, as well as helping Shawnee State come out of Rio Grande with a 1-1 tie against the No. 18-ranked RedStorm, third-year captain and fourth-year letterwinner Kevin de Lange was named as the Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the sixth time in his outstanding career — as announced by MSC officials on Monday afternoon.

de Lange, Shawnee State’s all-time leading goal (51) and point (122) scorer, posted each of his four goals against Trinity Christian in the opening half of a 7-2 victory — allowing SSU to claim the largest margin of victory among the six opponents that Trinity Christian has faced so far in the 2021 season.

Against Rio Grande, de Lange joined Guillermo Conejo Martin as the only SSU players to post multiple shots and place at least one shot on goal — its first tie or better result against the RedStorm in 28 meetings between the two squads.

With winning the MSC Offensive Player of the Week honor, de Lange becomes the first soccer player in school history to win at least one weekly conference honor in each of his four seasons at Shawnee State.

Additionally, de Lange — other than Lindsey Wilson’s Aleksi Pahkasalo, who won MSC Offensive Player of the Week honors nine times in a career that spanned from 2013 to 2016 — has won more MSC OPW awards than any other offensive player in the history of the conference, and has the most weekly awards of any active player in the MSC, whether it be offensive or defensive.

