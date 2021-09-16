Fall Sports Roundup —Sept. 13 & 14

Fall Sports Roundup — Sept. 13

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Gallia Academy 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-14)

SOUTH WEBSTER — It was simply another Jeep sweep, and this time, it was another non-league foe.

That’s because South Webster swept visiting and non-league Gallia Academy on Monday night —rolling to 25-13 and 25-14 bookend-set wins, sandwiched around a close 25-23 score in the middle game.

South Webster raised its record to 8-1 with the win, as the Jeeps’ only other non-league affair so far has been a three-set season-opening sweep of Notre Dame.

However, the Blue Angels are considered one of the top teams in the entire Ohio Valley Conference.

Hitting and serving, and stuffing the stat sheet, was SWHS senior Bri Claxon —who amassed a match-high 14 kills and served for five aces.

As a team, the Jeeps racked up 10 aces and 35 kills — and defensively dug up 50 balls while setting for 32 assists.

Other top hitters included Faith Maloney with seven kills, five apiece by Rylee McGraw and Skylar Zimmerman, and three by Bella Claxon.

Grace Claxon served for a pair of aces, and led the way in digs again with 17.

Zimmerman added 11 digs and Bella Claxon another nine, as Bella set for 28 assists.

Gallia Academy is a strong Southeast District Division II program, as is Vinton County —which is where the Jeeps are headed to on Saturday.

The reserve match is set for 11 a.m.

Another Division II team, Waverly, was forced to postpone Thursday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II match.

Portsmouth 3, South Gallia 1 (25-22, 25-21, 11-20, 25-16)

MERCERVILLE — The Portsmouth Trojans traveled to South Gallia on Monday evening for a non-league encounter, and returned from “MercerVegas” still undefeated.

That’s because they won sets one (25-22), two (25-21) and four (25-16) for a four-set triumph, falling only 25-11 in the third game.

Two Trojans hit for double-digits in kills with three aces apiece —Madison Perry (15 kills) and Olivia Dickerson (10 kills).

The Trojans are now 5-0, and return home and return to Ohio Valley Conference competition against Gallia Academy on Thursday.

First serve is set for 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s OVC home match against Rock Hill was postponed.

Boys Soccer

Valley 3, Peebles 1

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians indeed shared the soccer wealth — with Monday’s 3-1 non-league victory over visiting Peebles.

Three different Indians scored goals and three others all assisted — as Valley raised its undefeated record to 5-0.

Valley held a 2-0 halftime advantage, as Chase Ruby and Chase Davis both scored —with J.R. Holbrook and Bryce Stuart securing the respective assists.

Austin Sommers scored the Indians’ second half and final goal, and was helped by Jaekyn Ridout.

Valley put up 22 shots on goal and 13 corner kicks, as Indian goalkeeper Chris Queen was credited with a single save.

The Indians return to The Reservation on Thursday, and return to Southern Ohio Conference Division I play, with a key league tilt against Ironton St. Joseph.

First touch is set for 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Minford 10, West 0

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Scoring six first-half goals, the Minford Lady Falcons shut out host West 10-0 on Monday evening in a Southern Ohio Conference makeup match.

With the win, the Lady Falcons raised their record to 4-1 —with all four wins coming consecutive and all in the SOC.

While West did not have a single shot on goal, the Lady Falcons took the talent advantage —and took 28 shots on goal, as West goalkeeper Larkin Roberts registered 18 saves.

Minford also had five corner kicks.

In the opening half, forwards Haley Knore and Mychal Cron scored two goals apiece and four of the first five — with Ava Cronin connecting for the other.

Knore assisted on Cron’s second goal, as Lyla Napier notched the assist on Knore’s second tally.

The first half’s final goal to make it 6-0 was an unassisted marker by Lexi Pendleton.

In the second half, Emily Conn, Gracie Turner, Kasey Essman and Ella Estep all scored —with Sadie Hatfield assisting Turner and Turner turning right around and aiding Essman.

Fall Sports Roundup — Sept. 14

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Valley 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-7)

LUCASVILLE — The Jeeps brought the brooms with them to The Reservation on Tuesday.

That’s because South Webster, the clear frontrunner for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship, won at Valley with another straight-sets sweep — winning 25-12, 25-5 and 25-7 in another league duel.

South Webster, with at least a two-game lead on all other SOC II teams, remains undefeated in the division at 7-0 —part of now 9-1 overall.

Against the Indians, the Jeeps amounted 39 kills, 18 aces, and 44 digs — as Faith Maloney and Skylar Zimmerman both made a solo block.

Bri Claxon spiking 11 and Maloney notching nine were the kills leaders, with Zimmerman and Natalie Adkins adding six apiece — and Rylee McGraw another five.

Grace Claxon served for six aces, as Bri Claxon, Zimmerman and Maloney mustered three aces apiece.

All three Claxons — Grace (10), Bri (nine) and Bella (seven) — collected the most digs, as Bella Claxon set for 31 of the club’s 34 assists.

