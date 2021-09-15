Lady Titans top Pirates

PORTSMOUTH — In a meeting of the Southern Ohio Conference’s top two girls tennis teams, the Notre Dame Lady Titans tennis team upended the previously-unbeaten Wheelersburg Lady Pirates 3-2 to claim a share of first place in the league race.

Notre Dame claimed each of the three singles matches for their deciding matches in their meeting with Wheelersburg, improving their record to 7-1.

Their only loss came at the hands of Wheelersburg (9-1, 6-1 SOC) earlier in the season on the Lady Pirates’ home courts.

Singles

Kat Nelson (ND) d. Maria Nolan (W) 6-3, 6-1

Savanah Holtgrewe (ND) d. Serena Kataria (W) 6-4, 6-1

Vivana Wheeler (ND) d. Isabella Hamilton (W) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney (W) d. Mollie Creech and Charlee Lansing (ND) 6-2, 6-3

Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona (W) d. Alia Ali and Ella Kirby (ND) 6-1, 6-3

