Northwest’s Lewis records 2,000th assist

McDERMOTT — Northwest volleyball saw one of its senior leaders reach a career milestone earlier this week.

During the Lady Mohawks’ 3-0 win over Clay on Monday on their home court at Northwest High School, setter Reagan Lewis recorded her 2,000th career assist — a number she’s been building on since her freshman season when she assumed the varsity setting role.

Being able to achieve the mark on her team’s home court is a special feeling, Lewis said.

“I still cannot believe that I’ve reached 2,000 assists,” she said. “It means so much to me that I got to do it on my home court. It would not have been the same anywhere else, and I am so thankful that my friends and family were all there to cheer me on.”

The Lady Mohawks’ program has a combined record of 52-27 since the beginning of Lewis and her senior teammates’ freshman season.

That year was when she began to work on improving her setting role, which up to that point still needed some polishing.

But honing her craft during the fall season, and away from the gym after practices and games, helped improve her setting into what it is today.

“My coaches and I have put in tons of work to get me to where I am today. I struggled freshman year filling the role of a setter and being a leader on my team. I worked a lot on my setting both in and out of the gym. Now in my senior year, I’ve progressed a lot in both those areas. I know my coaches and teammates have confidence in me and knowing that boosts the confidence I have in myself.

Lewis said the relationship with her hitters is one of the more important aspects of being a good setter, and that the more experience you have playing with them, the more you’ll understand how to execute as a team.

“Having a good relationship with your hitters is crucial to being a good setter,” she said. “You have to know where your hitters like the ball and do your best to get it there. Setting the ball just right and then watching your hitter nail it is one of the best feelings ever.”

Northwest improved to 6-2 with its win over Clay, and will travel to face Oak Hill on Thursday (Sept. 16) in SOC II play.

Northwest senior Reagan Lewis recorded her 2,000th career assist during the Lady Mohawks’ 3-0 win over Clay on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Reagan-Lewis-2000-assists-1.jpg Northwest senior Reagan Lewis recorded her 2,000th career assist during the Lady Mohawks’ 3-0 win over Clay on Monday. Courtesy of Nick Kingery, Mohawk Media

